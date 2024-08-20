This Fool is bullish on a US stock for generating passive income. However, he needs to execute a long-term strategy before it can pays his bills.

Here’s how I’d aim to have £1m in stocks to generate £50k a year in passive income

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Making my first £1m in life is undoubtedly going to be hard. However, if I can achieve this goal, I’ll have the ability to generate up to £50k a year with the right passive income strategy.

To do this, I need a diversified portfolio that I can add to throughout my life. Furthermore, I’ll also need the shares I own to have good dividends, with the aim of an average yield of 5%.

My £1m goal

I believe it’s possible to get to my £1m goal in about 30 years of investing. While this might sound like a long time, it’s certainly worth the wait.

To begin, I’d need £10k in cash to invest, and then I’d need to add £350 per month to my shareholdings. After 30 years, this would compound into £990,000 if I achieve an average annual return of 10% over the time frame (via capital gains and dividends).

Of course, the stock market can both rise and fall, so my returns aren’t guaranteed. However, I’m willing to take on a little risk to achieve my portfolio goals. The important thing is that I diversify well to limit the problems that could arise in any one industry or region.

Realty Income is my top choice

When choosing the right dividend shares, I’m primarily looking for two things. First of all, I want an investment that has a big yield. Secondly, I’m looking for a history of price growth, which means my portfolio value could still grow if I buy a stake.

Realty Income (NYSE:O), a leading US real estate investment trust, has both of these crucial qualities. Over the past 10 years, it has gained 38% in price, and it has my target yield of 5%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

I also reckon the shares are good value for money. In real estate, investors highly regard a valuation ratio called price-to-funds-from-operations. This is similar to the price-to-earnings ratio, except it’s adjusted specifically for the real estate market.

Realty Income has a price-to-funds-from-operations ratio of 15, which is just above the industry average of 13.5. This business is one of the most successful real estate companies in the US. So, the relatively low valuation is a reason for me to be bullish.

Navigating risks is crucial

I have to remember that my £1m goal might not be achievable if there’s a period of macroeconomic weakness. Also, I might need to pull out funds for an emergency.

Furthermore, the property market in the US could take a downturn. This might lead to lower rental yields affecting my residual income goals. Also, as Realty Income hasn’t reliably delivered an average of 10% price growth a year, I’d likely need to start in growth and value shares and transition to dividend investments later when my focus is more on generating cash flow.

I’m not buying it yet

I’m not looking to expand my dividend income right now, and I already own one property company for cash flow called Alexandria Real Estate.

However, next time I decide to buy a high-dividend investment, Realty Income will be the first company I look at. Therefore, it’s sitting high up on my watchlist.