Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks I own recently paid out! Here’s why I’d love to buy more shares

2 dividend stocks I own recently paid out! Here’s why I’d love to buy more shares

Sumayya Mansoor just received returns from these dividend stocks in her portfolio. She explains why she’d buy further shares to build wealth.

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two dividend stocks I own for juicy returns are Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) and Warehouse REIT (LSE: WHR).

Within the past couple of weeks, I received dividend payments from both. I’ve decided I’d love to snap up more shares when I can. However, it is worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

Here’s why!

What they do

Both of these stocks are set up as real estate investment trusts (REITs). The draw of these types of stocks is that they must return 90% of profits to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

They make money from property assets that they own, operate, and rent out.

In the case of Primary Health, the name gives away the game. It rents out healthcare facilities to providers such as the NHS for GP surgeries.

Warehouse also does what it says on the tin, as it specialises in warehousing and logistics facilities.

Primary’s investment case

Primary possesses excellent defensive traits, in my view. This is because healthcare is essential for everyone.

Furthermore, when you factor in that one of its biggest clients is the NHS, this helps the investment case. This is because the government is essentially paying the rent here. In turn, the likelihood of defaults is low, and multi-year agreements provide Primary with a sense of earnings stability.

Next, as the UK population continues to rise, and is ageing, I reckon demand for healthcare should remain robust.

Finally, a dividend yield of over 6% is very attractive. For context, the FTSE 100 average is closer to 3.6%.

From a bearish view, there’s been lots of coverage about professionals leaving the industry, or moving abroad in recent years. This is related to working conditions and pay disputes. One risk I’ll keep an eye on is Primary’s growth. It’s all well and good buying up new assets, but the NHS and other providers may lack the relevant workforce to staff them. This could hurt earnings and returns.

Warehouse’s investment case

The e-commerce boom has served Warehouse REIT well. It focuses on last-mile delivery hubs and rents these out to prominent retailers. I can see it continuing to capitalise on the current change in shopping habits.

However, from a bearish view, recent economic volatility is a worry, and I’ll keep an eye on developments. High inflation, as well as higher interest rates, have hurt commercial property values, and brought down net asset values (NAVs). Warehouse has had to sell some assets to shore up its balance sheet to cope with the current turbulence.

Moving back to the bull case, the first interest rate cut was confirmed this month. If this trend continues, economic pressures, as well as increased consumer spending and demand for Warehouse’s facilities could be good news. However, I do understand there’s no guarantee of further cuts or when they may occur.

Finally, a dividend yield of over 7% is enticing. Furthermore, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 10.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc and Warehouse REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are near their 52-week lows. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

I don't expect to see many recoveries in the style of Rolls-Royce, but these FTSE 100 companies are down and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 26% in a year, I’d buy this growth stock today, with one eye on the future!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool reckons this growth stock could be a great long-term recovery play after its share price has struggled for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for value stocks? This FTSE banking gem looks like a no-brainer buy to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

On the lookout for value stocks, our writer explains why this FTSE 100 banking giant is hard to ignore, and…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Down 67% in a year, how low could this veteran FTSE 100 stock fall?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a well-known FTSE 100 stock might not have hit rock bottom just yet, based on a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price a great FTSE 100 bargain or is this a stock to avoid?

| Charlie Carman

New billionaire shareholders have lifted the BT share price recently, but competition risks are heating up for the FTSE 100…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

If I’d invested £2k in this well-known S&P 500 stock 20 years ago, I’d now have around £220k!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 technology stock’s generated life-changing wealth for investors over the last 20 years. Is it still worth buying…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Dividend Shares

Monthly dividend stocks? Here’s how I could bank a frequent second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build a second income that pays him on a monthly basis via a couple…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 reasons I’ve just bought more Rolls-Royce shares for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Rolls-Royce shares was so impressed by the FTSE 100 company's recent H1 results that he added to…

Read more »