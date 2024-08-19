Is the boohoo share price too low at 28p? Here’s what the charts say

Jon Smith takes a closer look at the boohoo share price and some financial metrics that potentially show him it’s not a bargain right now.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

At the start of the month, the boohoo (LSE:BOO) share price hit fresh 52-week lows at 26.5p. It has managed to rebound somewhat over the past couple of weeks. Yet at just above 28p, I’m wondering if the stock is still too cheap or if it’s actually a fair value right now.

Earnings falling with the share price

The 20% fall in the share price over the past year compounds the losses from previous years. In fact, over a three-year time horizon, the stock is down just shy of 90%.

The firm’s poor finances have acted to reduce the value of the company over time. The below chart of basic earnings per share (EPS) is evidence of this. Up until 2021, the business was generating positive EPS. Yet the flip to posting losses has dragged the share price lower.

The negative EPS numbers — that is, losses — have been growing and are now at the lowest level since the firm went public.

Tying this back to the issue of the stock, it’s hard to make a case for it being undervalued when the business is losing more money each year. Logically, the share price should fall to reflect a company that’s worth less than it was the prior year. After all, the profitability of a company is one of the main ways investors put a value on a stock.

Pinning a fair value

Another factor to consider is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This metric looks at the share price and compares it to the book value of the firm. If the value is below 1, it’s generally considered to be a cheap stock. Below is the change in the P/B ratio for boohoo over the past few years.

What’s really interesting to note is that despite the sharp fall in the share price in recent years, the P/B ratio is still above 1 (1.17 to be specific). So when looking at this, I can’t really make the case for it being undervalued. Rather, when considering the fact that the ratio was well above 10 in 2020-2021, I think it was overvalued back then. The move lower in the stock is simply nudging it towards a fair value currently.

Demand still robust

On the other hand, some investors will point to revenue at boohoo as a reason for buying the stock. Even though revenue has moved lower over the past couple of years, the latest reported annual figure was still above the pre-pandemic level (shown below).

This can be used to show that demand for the clothes and other products boohoo sells is still there. Even though sales might have moved a little lower, they don’t equate to the drop in earnings. This tells me that the problem with the business lies in costs and other expenses.

The management team is already focusing on streamlining costs, as mentioned in the latest annual report. Further, after some backlash, executive bonuses aren’t going to be paid, saving more money.

Therefore, if demand stays firm and costs fall, it could mean that the share price is currently fair value for the long term. Ultimately, I don’t feel that the stock is too low.