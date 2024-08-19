Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10k in easyJet shares during the pandemic, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d put £10k in easyJet shares during the pandemic, here’s how much I’d have now!

Air travel’s exploded from pandemic lows and continues to grow. So how much money have investors made with easyJet shares since 2020?

Posted by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc Published
| More on:

Image source: easyJet plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares were decimated during the pandemic. But since then, the short-haul travel markets made a solid comeback. And in the group’s latest third-quarter trading update, pre-tax profits jumped another 16% in the three months leading to June.

A common piece of investing advice is to always buy low. And with Covid-19 sending the easyJet share price to its lowest point in over a decade, it begs a question. How much money could investors have made?

Crunching the numbers

Following the outbreak of Covid, stocks across the board collapsed in quick succession, triggering a stock market crash. And easyJet was no exception. At the start of February 2020, shares were trading at around 1,200p. By the middle of March, they’d crashed to under 350p – a 70% decline.

However, since then, the situation’s obviously improved. Borders are no longer closed, passenger numbers have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and demand appears to be rising. So how have easyJet shares fared?

Investors who were able to jump in at the stock low point with £10,000 now have £12,342 – a 23.4% return. That certainly isn’t terrible, but considering the FTSE 100 delivered total gains close to 50% over the same period, easyJet’s definitely lagging the wider market.

Management did pay out a dividend for the first time since 2020 earlier this year. But that’s still nowhere near enough to close the performance gap. So what’s going on?

Inspecting the damage

Global lockdowns created a lot of pent-up demand to travel. That’s hardly a surprise, given families were confined to their homes for months. And once the travel markets fully reopened in 2022, a subsequent surge in travel activity followed.

This momentum’s how easyJet’s financials got back on their feet, and repairs to Covid-induced damage began. But the recovery tailwinds can only blow for so long. And based on the group’s latest round of results, it seems the travel market’s beginning to soften.

To add further uncertainty into the mix, CEO Johan Lundgren’s announced he’ll be stepping down next year. In the meantime, several of its rivals have begun executing takeovers, consolidating competition within Europe. With bigger wallets backing rival short-haul airlines like Lufthansa, growth’s bound to get more challenging.

As such, despite the improved market landscape, it seems investors remain unconvinced that easyJet can deliver.

A buying opportunity?

Despite the headwinds, easyJet’s producing some encouraging results. As of July, its bookings for its fourth quarter ending in September have reached 69% of capacity. That’s slightly higher than a year ago despite overall capacity increasing by 7%. That’s particularly encouraging, given it’s when the business sees peak travel activity.

Meanwhile, bookings for the last three months of 2024 have also increased compared to a year ago, with 20% of total capacity filled.

However, the big question is, what price were these tickets sold? At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 5.9, easyJet shares look like a dirt cheap bargain. But if the yields on ticket sales falter, pessimism from investors may be warranted. That’s why I’m keeping this enterprise on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Forget the Apple share price, I’m watching Warren Buffett’s newest purchase

| Gordon Best

Keeping an eye on the Apple share price has always been key, but with investing great Warren Buffett selling half…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income shares I’d buy in a stock market correction

| Stephen Wright

Nobody knows when the next stock market correction will be. But Stephen Wright's making plans for a huge passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap momentum share and a low-cost ETF I’d buy as gold prices rocket!

| Royston Wild

Looking to cash in on the gold rush? Royston Wild discusses a cheap FTSE 250 share and an exchange-traded fund…

Read more »

Top Stocks

5 UK growth shares that Fools think are dirt cheap

| The Motley Fool Staff

Shares that are seemingly cheap and have vast potential for growth? According to a few of our free-site contract writers,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA into a small fortune

| John Fieldsend

How much could a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA build up to? Here are a few tips on how to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Experts keep warning about a stock market crash. Here’s what history says about it

| Ben McPoland

One economist is sounding the alarm about the stock market and reckons it could drop 86% as early as 2025.…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that recently cut dividend payments, making him concerned about the value right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my first £500 today for a future filled with passive income

| John Fieldsend

The ups and downs of the stock market can deter those looking for a passive income future. Here’s one strategy…

Read more »