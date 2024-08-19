Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Experts keep warning about a stock market crash. Here’s what history says about it

Experts keep warning about a stock market crash. Here’s what history says about it

One economist is sounding the alarm about the stock market and reckons it could drop 86% as early as 2025. Here’s one stock that I think will survive.

Posted by Ben McPoland Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The US stock market has been on fire over the past few years. The S&P 500 has nearly doubled in five years while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has surged by around 123% in that time.

In stark contrast, the plodding FTSE 100 has risen by around 17%. Even when adding in the generous dividends from many Footsie stocks, it doesn’t hold a candle to the US indexes.

Unfortunately, the FTSE 100 lacks the giant tech companies that dominate the digital world we rely on daily (smartphones, search engines, social media and more).

That’s not to say the FTSE 100 has no world-class giants. It does. AstraZeneca is one and recently became the first UK-listed firm to reach a £200bn market cap.

Yet it’s sobering to think that a $3trn+ Nvidia (or Apple or Microsoft) can move up or down by the equivalent of an AstraZeneca in an afternoon.

The bears are starting to growl

However, these valuations are alarming a growing number of market watchers. One is economist Harry Dent. He’s called this period “the second tech bubble” (after the first one around 2000) and the “bubble of all bubbles“.

In a recent interview with Fox Business, Dent said: “I think we’re going to see the S&P go down 86% from the top, and the Nasdaq 92%. A hero stock like Nvidia, as good as it is, and it is a great company, [goes] down 98%. Boy, this is over.”

He predicted this will happen in 2025.

History says this

Now, I’m going to stick my neck out and say I don’t see Nvidia’s market cap collapsing 98% to just $61bn (half its forecast revenue for its current financial year). If it did, then I’d be buying Nvidia shares hand over fist.

At some point though, the market will crash again. But nobody can say for sure when that will happen.

The important thing to remember is that the UK and US stock markets have a 100% success rate of recovery. Not only that, but history shows they’ve then marched on to new highs, regardless of how severe the downturn was.

High-quality stocks have a habit of recovering.

SAINTS

One FTSE 250 investment trust that’s survived many crashes, as well as two World Wars, is The Scottish American Investment Company (LSE: SAIN).

Established in 1873, SAINTS (as it’s known) aims to increase income above inflation by investing in growing companies that pay dividends. The portfolio also derives income from bonds and property.

Top stock holdings include Novo Nordisk and Microsoft, which are benefitting from the respective mega-trends of weight-loss drugs and artificial intelligence.

Regrettably, SAINTS’ share price hasn’t matched the global market in recent years. It hasn’t held Nvidia due to its minimal dividend. Yet Nvidia alone contributed about 25% of the S&P 500’s gains in the first half of 2024!

Top 10 holdings (as of 31 July)

Percentage of fund
1Watsco4.0%
2Microsoft3.7%
3Taiwan Semiconductor3.4%
4Novo Nordisk3.4%
5Fastenal3.2%
6Partners2.8%
7Procter & Gamble2.7%
8Apple2.7%
9Atlas Copco2.6%
10Schneider Electric2.5%

While there’s a risk this underperformance could continue, surely Nvidia’s meteoric rise can’t last forever. As market gains become more evenly distributed in the coming years, SAINTS’ performance should improve.

Meanwhile, the trust recently increased the dividend for the 50th straight year. The forward yield is only 2.8%, but I expect the payout to grow for many more years (that’s not guaranteed though).

I’d buy its shares if I didn’t already hold them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, Scottish American Investment Company P.l.c., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, AstraZeneca Plc, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

A cheap momentum share and a low-cost ETF I’d buy as gold prices rocket!

| Royston Wild

Looking to cash in on the gold rush? Royston Wild discusses a cheap FTSE 250 share and an exchange-traded fund…

Read more »

Top Stocks

5 UK growth shares that Fools think are dirt cheap

| The Motley Fool Staff

Shares that are seemingly cheap and have vast potential for growth? According to a few of our free-site contract writers,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA into a small fortune

| John Fieldsend

How much could a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA build up to? Here are a few tips on how to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that recently cut dividend payments, making him concerned about the value right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my first £500 today for a future filled with passive income

| John Fieldsend

The ups and downs of the stock market can deter those looking for a passive income future. Here’s one strategy…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Down 56%, is it finally time to buy this FTSE 100 ‘dividend king’?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This company has one of the best dividend growth track records in the entire FTSE. And right now, its share…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Is this 7%-yielding overlooked FTSE 100 gem also very undervalued?

| Simon Watkins

This commodities giant posted strong H1 results, has excellent prospects as China continues its economic recovery, and also offers a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Following strong H1 results, Aviva’s share price looks a bargain to me!

| Simon Watkins

Aviva’s share price looks very undervalued compared to its peer group, supported by strong business growth prospects, and a very…

Read more »