Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d aim to grow a £20K SIPP to £599K in 30 years

Here’s how I’d aim to grow a £20K SIPP to £599K in 30 years

Turning a SIPP worth £20K into one valued at over half a million pounds may be challenging — but it’s possible. Christopher Ruane explains how.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A SIPP is a long-term investment vehicle – and that can help make it a very rewarding one.

By choosing the right shares along the way and letting the power of long-term investing work its magic, I can hopefully multiply the value of my SIPP many times over.

Here is how I would aim to turn a £20K SIPP into one worth almost 30 times that much.

Why I invest for the long term

To start with, let me explain why I take the long-term approach. With decades until I may want to withdraw funds from my SIPP, I do not feel in a hurry.

If I buy into what I think is a great business at a price I find attractive, hopefully over time the share price could rise to reflect that.

On top of possible share price appreciation, if a business pays dividends to its shareholders, then I might also be paid over years or decades simply for holding my investment.

Doing the maths

Still, even if I benefitted from both share price appreciation and dividend income, how long might it take me to grow the value of my SIPP to almost £600K?

That depends on what those elements add up to on average in each year. That is called the compound annual growth rate of my SIPP.

Imagine I manage 12%. Doing that, after 30 years, my SIPP ought to be worth around £599K. Not bad at all!

Combining growth and income

No FTSE 100 share currently yields 12%.

Even if one did, that would not mean that the dividend would be maintained for three decades. Even the best companies can run into unexpected challenges in that period (though some, such as Spirax and Diageo have actually grown their dividend each year for over three decades).

But dividend income (which I would reinvest along the way in my SIPP) is only one tool in my arsenal. Remember – I am also going for share price growth.

If I can buy into great companies that grow their business enough without overpaying for the shares, I think a compound annual growth rate of 12%, though challenging, is achievable.

Looking for the next Apple

As an example, consider Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Its dividend yield is just 0.4%. Over the past five years, though, the Apple share price has grown by 335%. In other words, such a share would have blasted past my target compound annual growth rate of 12%.

I keep my SIPP diversified across different shares and £20K is ample to do that. Shares performing in line with the recent track record of Apple are rare but they do exist.

Why has Apple performed so well?

It has a huge addressable market that is likely to remain that way. Thanks to a strong brand, proprietary technology, a large user base, and service ecosystem, it has strong pricing power. That has helped it achieve mammoth profits.

I would not buy Apple at its current share price, which I think offers me too little margin of safety given risks like growing competition from rivals.

But I would learn from its success as I aim to grow my SIPP value substantially.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: still cheap, but for how long?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks some FTSE 100 shares may be cheap -- or not -- and what he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my top FTSE 100 picks as recession fears fade

| Mark David Hartley

With Bank of America forecasting a recession-free 2024, Mark David Hartley reconsiders some of his favourite FTSE 100 hopefuls.

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! Is this the greatest income share in the FTSE 250?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit dividend yield, could this FTSE 250 share be the most attractive option for our writer to add…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas I’d use now to target £380 a month!

| Christopher Ruane

Investing in three blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, our writer believes he could earn substantial passive income streams. Here's how.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I was broke and homeless. Now I earn passive income while I sleep!

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer recounts a failed business idea that cost him his life savings, and how he managed to use the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts think the IAG share price could rise 38%. What should investors do?

| Stephen Wright

The IAG share price implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 4 and the business is gathering momentum. So why isn’t Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is lagging far behind Barclays! Which bank is the better buy?

| Mark David Hartley

With Barclays' growth this year more than double the Lloyds share price, our writer pits the two banks against each…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Ed Sheldon was investing his full Stocks and Shares ISA limit today, he’d put money into both funds and…

Read more »