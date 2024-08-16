This FTSE 250 giant could be a sweet deal at the current price

This Fool’s always on the lookout for companies which look like a bargain. I think I’ve found one on the FTSE 250 which ticks all the boxes.

Ah, the irresistible aroma of a potentially undervalued stock! It’s enough to make any Foolish investor’s mouth water. Today, I’m sinking my teeth into Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE), a FTSE 250 stalwart that’s been sweetening our lives since Queen Victoria was on the throne. With plenty of demand for the company’s products, ranging from starches to sweeteners, I think this one could be an opportunity for patient investors. Let’s take a closer look.

Plenty of potential

Now, before we dismiss this as just another boring food ingredients company, let’s sprinkle some intriguing facts into the mix. The shares are trading at about £6.48, giving the company a market-cap of £2.5bn. But here’s where it gets interesting. According to a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation, the shares appear to be trading at a whopping 41.5% discount to its estimated fair value.

But wait, there’s more to this recipe. Analysts are forecasting an 11.58% annual earnings growth, which is enough to make any growth-hungry investor’s taste buds tingle. And let’s not forget the cherry on top — the company’s earnings surged by 40.9% over the past year. Not too shabby for a business that’s been around since 1903, eh?

A sour taste

But what about the risks? Well Fools, no investment comes without its potential bitter aftertaste. While the current 2.9% yield might look tempting, history suggests it’s about as stable as a soufflé in an earthquake.

Moreover, the food ingredients industry is as cutthroat as it gets. The firm faces stiff competition from rivals like Associated British Foods. Plus, with many consumers increasingly switching focus to healthier products, the company needs to keep innovating. The shares have had a mixed few years as a result, with supply chains and inflation challenging the sector.

But here’s where things get interesting. Management’s been pivoting towards healthier ingredients at a rapid pace. It’s been pouring resources into developing low-calorie sweeteners and dietary fibres, positioning themselves nicely for the health-conscious consumer trend.

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global sugar substitutes market’s expected to reach $10.27bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%. If the firm can grab a generous slice of this expanding pie, well, that could be the icing on the cake for investors.

Let’s not forget the company’s solid balance sheet, which gives it the financial flexibility to weather storms and seize opportunities. It’s like having a well-stocked larder – you never know when you might need those extra ingredients.

One for the future

So what’s the Foolish bottom line? I think Tate & Lyle could be a sweet addition to a well-diversified portfolio. With its current potential undervaluation, strong growth prospects, and strategic positioning in emerging market trends, I suspect it has the potential to be a real treat for patient investors.

In the end, whether Tate & Lyle turns out to be a delicious investment or leaves a sour taste in the mouth will depend on how well the FTSE 250 company executes its strategy. But at its current price, it certainly looks like a tempting morsel for this Fool. I’ll be buying some shares at the next opportunity.