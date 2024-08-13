Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to invest £500 a month in UK shares and target a £36,615 passive income!

How to invest £500 a month in UK shares and target a £36,615 passive income!

Building a diversified, tax-efficient portfolio of UK shares could generate a large passive income by the time I retire. Here’s how.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think investing on the London Stock Exchange is the best way for me to make a passive income. With an average annual return of around 9%, a regular investment in UK shares could set me up with a healthy flow of cash for retirement.

If I was preparing to invest £500 a month, here’s how I’d do it.

1. Think about tax

The first thing I’d do is open a tax-efficient Individual Savings Account (ISA) and/or a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Over the long term, these instruments can save investors a fortune in tax. HMRC can’t take a penny in either capital gains or dividend income. And the annual allowances on them are pretty generous.

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, I can invest up to £20,000 a year. I can also buy shares using a Lifetime ISA, but the maximum here is £4,000, and I can’t draw on my funds until the age of 60 without incurring penalties.

But it’s not all bad. With a Lifetime ISA, I also get a 25% annual bonus on my contributions from the government. Depending on when I want to draw down my cash, a good idea could be to max out that £4,000 annual allowance, and to invest the rest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to reach my £20k total ISA limit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

As I say, I also have the option to invest in a SIPP. I can contribute a sum equal to my annual earnings to a maximum of £60,000, which could allow me to invest more than the ISA.

I also receive large tax relief on my contributions via the government. However, under current rules I can’t draw down any money until I’m in my late 50s.

2. Diversify

The next thing I’d do is look to invest across a wide range of different stocks. I’d seek a mix of growth, value and dividend shares, and build a portfolio that gives me exposure to a variety of different sectors and geographies.

This can boost my chances of making a consistent return over time and all points of the economic cycle. It allows me to harness different investment opportunities and to reduce risk.

A top ETF

One way I could effectively diversify is by investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF). One I’m looking at right now is the Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (LSE:VMID), which has positions in hundreds of London’s largest listed companies (bar those on the FTSE 100).

One drawback is that the index it tracks generates a large proportion of earnings from cyclical sectors like financials and consumer discretionary. So it could underperform when the global economy struggles.

However, its diversification across many sectors may limit any potential volatility, as might its exposure to international markets. Just over 40% of earnings come from outside the UK.

What’s more, the FTSE 250 consists of companies that often have greater growth potential than Footsie stocks. And the annual charge on this particular fund is dirt cheap, at just 0.1%.

Using these principles, a £500 regular monthly investment in this ETF could — based on an average annual return of 9% — provide me with £915,371 after 30 years. I could then draw down 4% of these each year for a tasty yearly passive income of £36,615.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here are 2 stocks for beginners to consider buying

| Charlie Keough

It's been a turbulent month for global stock markets. But that shouldn't stop new investors from considering these FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesco shares have climbed 31% in a year. Now what’s in store?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have been flying. However, this Fool thinks they've got more to give. He explains why he'd buy the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen 17% and directors just bought £260k worth of shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality FTSE 100 stock is being snapped up by company insiders. Edward Sheldon is planning to buy some more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

BT shares might be having a good week with news Bharti Enterprises is set to buy a 25% stake. But…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Would it be smart for me to buy Aviva shares today and hold them for a decade?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to take a closer look at whether Aviva shares would be a savvy investment for the coming…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month! Are these 2 unloved blue-chips the best shares to buy now?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying bargain stocks and wonders if two of the worst FTSE 100 performers are the best shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £26,857 of annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Investing small amounts in high-yielding shares can generate much bigger passive income over time, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100 sell-off, does Shell’s share price offer unmissable value?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price fell in the recent FTSE sell-off, but it looked undervalued even before then, with its Q2 results…

Read more »