Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With their 5.3% yield, are NatWest shares too good to pass up?

With their 5.3% yield, are NatWest shares too good to pass up?

This Fool likes the look of NatWest shares. He’s most attracted by their chunky yield and if he had the cash, he’d buy the stock today.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NatWest Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NatWest (LSE: NWG) shares are flying. They rose 5.6% last week. That means they’re now up 60.3% in the last six months. This makes them the second-best performers on the FTSE 100 during that time. In the last 12 months, they’re up 51.2%. Wow!

But even after soaring this year, I reckon the shares could still be a bargain.

The main attraction

The star of the show, in my opinion, is the stock’s 5.3% dividend yield. That’s covered 2.2 times by earnings, where two is often considered the benchmark for a very sustainable payout. I like to see that considering dividends are never guaranteed.

Last year the bank raised its payout by 26% to 17p per share. In total, it returned £3.6bn of capital returns to shareholders.

In a similar fashion, for the first half of 2024, it increased its interim dividend by 9% to 6p. Alongside that, it completed £1.2bn worth of share buybacks in May. That means its total distributions for the first six months totalled £1.7bn.

If it puts in the same performance in the second half of the year, that will see it return £3.4bn to investors, a near 3% rise from last year.

Good value

But there are other reasons I like NatWest aside from its focus on rewarding shareholders. For example, its shares look undervalued.

There are numerous ways to measure this. One is the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. NatWest trades on a P/E of 6.9. That makes it the cheapest bank on the FTSE 100, pipping HSBC to the spot. The latter trades on a P/E of 7.1.

Its forward P/E is 7.2. While that places it just behind HSBC and Barclays, both with a forward P/E of 6.8, it still looks cheap.

Growth potential

I also believe NatWest has solid growth prospects. Revenues are forecast to grow at over 3% a year to the end of 2026. We also saw the bank make some solid progress in its recent half-year update. Its second-quarter profit came in just shy of £1.3bn, 26.8% higher than the first quarter.

As well as this, it announced a deal that will see it acquire a £2.5bn portfolio of prime UK residential mortgages from Metro Bank. I like such moves — this one will add around 10,000 customer accounts.

Interest rates

The main threat NatWest will face in the months to come is falling interest rates. The Bank of England made its first cut on 1 August, reducing the base rate by 0.25% to 5%.

That’s not good news for NatWest. This is because it’ll decrease the net interest income it makes. A lower base rate means it can’t charge customers as much when they borrow. As more rate cuts come in the months ahead, its margins will be further squeezed.

Will I buy?

But is NatWest too good to leave on the shelf? At its current price, and even considering the risks, I think there’s a strong argument to be made that it is.

I see the stock as a good opportunity. Alongside the chance to make passive income through its dividend, it also looks cheap. There’s also its growth potential to add to that. If I had the cash, I’d buy NatWest today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BT share price soars 6%+ as Bharti becomes its largest shareholder! Time for me to invest?

| Royston Wild

BT's share price has risen by a third in the past six months. While I love a good recovery stock,…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Buying 7,629 great value Tesco shares would give me an income of £1,000 a year

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares have delivered bumper returns lately. Harvey Jones looks at how much dividend income they could potentially pay this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I had £5k to invest in August, I’d buy these 2 top FTSE 100 stocks

| Ben McPoland

This writer highlights a growth-oriented pair of FTSE 100 stocks that he thinks look poised to deliver long-term growth for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I see plenty of value in UK shares!

| Charlie Keough

UK shares look cheap and this Fool reckons it could be time for him to take advantage of it. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is finally moving in the right direction. But will it keep it up?

| Charlie Keough

After a disappointing spell, the Lloyds share price is gaining momentum. This Fool believes that it could keep rising in…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£11k in the bank? Here’s how I’d use it to target £1,047 in regular passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the process behind building a robust passive income portfolio using stocks, and flags up one idea he'd…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock trades at a big discount and looks ready to re-rate

| Paul Summers

Despite initially outperforming, this FTSE 250 investment trust has had a poor couple of years. But our writer thinks the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

National Grid shares: the best buy on the FTSE 100 right now?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at National Grid shares to decide whether they could be the best buy on…

Read more »