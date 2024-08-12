After a disappointing spell, the Lloyds share price is gaining momentum. This Fool believes that it could keep rising in the years to come.

The Lloyds share price is finally moving in the right direction. But will it keep it up?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For years, investors have been waiting around for the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price to do something. Finally, it seems to be kicking into life.

The stock is up 19.5% in 2024 and 33.5% over the last 12 months. Its recent gains mean it has returned 16% over the last five years. During that time, its share price has climbed from 49.5p to 57.4p today.

It has wobbled in the last couple of weeks amid the volatility we’ve experienced, but it still managed to rise 7.7% last week.

As a shareholder, that feels good to write. But I have one burning question: will the stock keep it up?

Good value?

If I knew that, investing would be a lot easier. The stock market is full of surprises. It could throw a tantrum at any time. There are plenty of risks that investors must be aware of, such as the heightened threat of a US recession in the past week, as well as lingering inflation. But I’m going to take an educated guess at it.

One way I can do that is simply by looking at Lloyds’ valuation. At 57.4p, the stock looks dirt cheap. That’s especially considering it used to trade closer to 500p during its heyday.

But while it may look cheap, is the stock really good value for money at the moment? Well, one way to investigate that is to look at the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Currently, Lloyds’ P/E is 8.2. The FTSE 100 is floating around 12. So, it looks like good value compared to that.

In all fairness, all FTSE 100 banks look like decent value for money at the moment. But I still reckon Lloyds could be a bargain at that price. Its forward P/E is around 8.5 for 2025 and 6.9 for 2026. Again, not bad.

Rising payout

But aside from its cheap valuation, what does Lloyds have to offer? Well, I’m also a big fan of the passive income it provides.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Its payout is covered comfortably by earnings.

That’s probably why the bank upped its dividend last year by 15% to 2.76p. In its half-year update, it announced that it was hiking its interim dividend by a further 15% to 1.06p per share.

Its 5%+ payout means it sits within the top 20 highest yielders on the FTSE 100. That yield will look even more enticing when the Bank of England cuts interest rates further.

More to come?

Overall, I think Lloyds will be able to keep rising. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a good chance it won’t be an easy journey. And I’m expecting some peaks and troughs along the way.

For example, as more rate cuts occur this will shrink Lloyds’ margins and therefore profits. It’s also heavily reliant on the UK for its revenues. So, a blip in the domestic economy will impact the business

But over the long run, I’m backing it. And I see good value in the stock today even despite its recent rally. I’m confident Lloyds will keep heading upwards in the years to come and that it has plenty more to give.