Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’d invest £5 a day in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £13,600 annual income

No savings at 40? I’d invest £5 a day in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £13,600 annual income

Having zero retirement savings at 40 isn’t the end of the world. There’s still plenty of time to build a large income-generating Stocks and Shares ISA.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Regularly investing small sums in a Stocks and Shares ISA each day can build enormous wealth in the long run. In fact, just £5 a day can eventually lead to a chunky £13,600 annual income, even when starting at the age of 40. And best of all, by using an ISA, capital gains and dividend taxes are completely out of sight. Here’s how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

No time to waste

When it comes to investing, starting as early as possible is critical. That’s because most wealth created in the stock market comes from compounding returns. And the longer they’re left to run, the bigger a portfolio can become.

Obviously, the more money investors have to start with, the better. But let’s assume I’ve just turned 40 and have nothing in the bank. I’m planning to retire at 66 and have just £5 a day to spare. That’s roughly the equivalent of £1,825 a year. However, since I can’t ignore inflation, I’m also going to increase my daily contributions by 3% every year over the 26-year period.

That means after 26 years I’d have injected a total of £70,361. But by matching the FTSE 250’s long-term average annualised return of 11% with an index fund, my portfolio could actually be worth just shy of £340,000!

If I were to withdraw just 4% of that each year, this portfolio would generate a passive income of £13,600 a year – all tax-free.

Risk and return

Having £340,000 from investing just £5 a day is undoubtedly exciting. But it’s important to keep expectations in check. For starters, this is based on the assumption that the FTSE 250 will continue to deliver its long-term average returns moving forward. Sadly, that’s not guaranteed. Looking back at the last decade makes this perfectly apparent, where total returns have actually been closer to just 5%.

Therefore, if double-digit gains are the goal, picking individual stocks could be the wiser strategy. Building a custom portfolio requires far more effort, as does finding high-quality shares to buy. Simply snapping up shares in the most popular stocks doesn’t necessarily end well – just take a look at Lloyds (LSE:LLOY).

 As one of the UK’s largest banks, Lloyds shares are among the most popular across the London Stock Exchange. Yet despite the critical role it plays in the British economy, the bank’s been a pretty terrible investment over the last 20 years, falling by more than 75%. And that’s even after taking dividends into account.

To the firm’s credit, the higher interest environment presents a favourable tailwind for growing interest income in the future. Even with the Bank of England executing the first rate cut since inflation surged this month, Lloyds may continue to benefit as higher debt affordability drives up demand.

However, I’m more convinced by other businesses with far better track records in creating value for investors. So I’d focus my efforts on discovering the opportunities that are seemingly going unnoticed. By investing in these enterprises while remaining sufficiently diversified, the added risk of stock picking can be managed without interrupting returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 44% and yielding 7.4%, is this FTSE 250 stock too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 250 water company Pennon Group comes with a 7.4% dividend. With no competition and an indispensable business, is the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This former FTSE 100 darling looks irresistible to me after hitting a 52-week low

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price is one of the worst performers on the entire FTSE 100 but Harvey Jones reckons the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have surged in recent months, reflecting renewed confidence in the UK economy and improving sentiment around banking stocks.

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £25k in a SIPP to get passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian thinks a wisely invested £25k SIPP could eventually turn into a long-term extra income goldmine. Here’s what he’d…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top UK shares to consider buying after the stock market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for shares to buy after the recent market meltdown? Here are three Edward Sheldon believes are worth considering right…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s valuation tool reveals a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett’s market indicator’s signalling UK stocks are too cheap! Investors now have the chance to buy at prices not…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 3 FTSE shares to earn a second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With hundreds of dividend-paying FTSE stocks to choose from, Zaven Boyrazian narrows his list to three stocks he’d buy to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m buying in my ISA as the stock market goes crazy!

| Ben McPoland

This Fool reveals a growth stock he just bought for his ISA portfolio and one he's got his eye on…

Read more »