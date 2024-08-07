Member Login
How much money do I need to invest in the stock market to create a second income?

How much money do I need to invest in the stock market to create a second income?

Building a second income through investing is possible. This Fool breaks down the maths and methods of how she would approach it.

Sumayya Mansoor
Published
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon investing in dividend-paying stocks is a great way to build a second income.

Let me break down how I’d approach this.

Steps I’d follow

A Stocks and Shares ISA is the perfect investment vehicle for me as I’d pay less tax on dividends. Plus, with a generous £20K annual allowance, I can invest up to this limit each year.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Stock picking is next. Personally, I find it’s important to look for quality over quantity, as well as consistency of payouts over high yields. I need to also factor in valuation, past track record of performance and returns, and future prospects.

Finally, I need to decide how often and how long I’m investing, as well as how much. I want to invest for a longer period to maximise my pot of money, in order to enjoy a larger second income later in life.

Let’s say I had £10,000 to hand today. I’d use this as an initial investment. Next, I’d look to add £250 per month from my wages too. As I’m a long-term investor, I’d look to follow this plan for 25 years.

I’d look to achieve an 8% rate of return for my money. Based on the amounts, rate, and time mentioned, I’d be left with £237,830. For me to then enjoy this as a second income, I’d draw down 6% annually, which equals £14,269.

This is just one example of how I’d approach bagging a second income. However, I could invest differing amounts or initial amounts depending on circumstances changing.

It is worth mentioning that dividends are never guaranteed. This could impact the 8% rate of return I’m aiming for. If I achieve less, my pot will decrease.

Example stock

If I were following this plan, I’d love to buy Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR) shares for a few key reasons.

Firstly, being set up as a real estate investment trust (REIT) means that Supermarket Income must return 90% of profits to shareholders.

Next, as it provides property for supermarkets, growth and defensive traits help me believe that the returns will keep flowing. The UK population is growing, and supermarkets need more floor space than ever to cater for the changing face of shopping, including warehousing and e-commerce. From a defensive standpoint, everyone needs to eat, no matter the economic outlook.

Moving on, the shares offer a dividend yield of 8%, which is the target I’ve mentioned above. Plus, the shares look cheap as they trade on a 16% discount to its net asset values (NAVs).

Finally, it already has fantastic relationships with established supermarkets such as Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Sainsburys, and more. It could leverage these into growing earnings and returns.

From a bearish view, higher interest rates do concern me. This is because REITs like Supermarket use debt to fund growth. At times like now, higher rates mean debt is costlier to obtain and service, which could hurt earnings, and eventually returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

