Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs shares are up 16% this year. What’s next in store?

Greggs shares are up 16% this year. What’s next in store?

Greggs’ shares have been flying in recent years. But this Fool reckons the high street stalwart’s stock looks too expensive for him.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 constituent Greggs (LSE: GRG) has been a top performer on the index. In the last decade, its shares have risen a staggering 464.4%. By comparison, the FTSE 250’s up just 30%.

This year, they’ve also outperformed the index. The Greggs share price has climbed 16.4%. The FTSE 250, on the other hand, is up 4.4%.

But this impressive growth has me wondering what could be next for the sausage roll maker? Is there any value left to squeeze out of its share price? That’s what I want to answer.

Valuation

Let’s begin with its valuation. That will give us a good base to work with. I’m going to assess Greggs using the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

As shown below, the stock trades on a P/E of 22.6. The FTSE 250 average is around 12. Based on that, Greggs looks expensive.


Created with TradingView

But what if we look ahead? Arguably, that’s more important. Well, its forward P/E, as seen below, paints a similar picture. While it’s cheaper, that’s not by much. Its forward P/E is 21.3.


Created with TradingView

The business

So it may look like Greggs is overvalued today. But the firm’s growth in recent years has been brilliant. What’s to say it doesn’t keep up this strong performance? If it does, that will most certainly translate into a rising share price, right?

Its latest results are a testament to its growth trajectory. For the first half of the year, sales rose 13.8% to £960.6m, while profit before tax was up 16.3% to £74.1m. Its interim dividend also rose a healthy 18.8% to 19p.

That means the business continued with its fine form from last year. During 2023, total sales climbed 19.6% to £1.8bn. Profit before tax also jumped 13.1% to £167.7m.

That’s even with the tough economic conditions we’ve faced in recent times, such as a cost-of-living crisis. That said, it was always likely that a business like Greggs, which focuses on providing an affordable menu, was set to thrive during these times. Its results certainly show that.

But as a long-term investor, there’s an issue that concerns me. There’s been a large push to promote healthier eating habits in recent years.

Many consumers are now more conscious than ever about what sort of foods they put in their body. While it may taste nice, the ultra-processed food Greggs has to offer doesn’t align with a healthy lifestyle.

Plans for growth

Of course, that’s discrediting the fact that Greggs is a business with incredibly strong brand recognition and big plans for growth. It opened 51 net new stores in the first half of 2024. It plans to open 140-160 new stores for the whole of the year. Going forward, Greggs has its sights set on opening up to 3,500. It currently has just under 2,500.

Better opportunities

But even considering that, I’m cautious. And with its shares looking expensive, I’ll be steering clear of Greggs. For now, it’ll stay on my watchlist. I see better opportunities in the FTSE 250 I plan to capitalise on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After reporting earnings, the Vodafone share price looks tempting

| Gordon Best

The Vodafone share price is down 20% in the last year, but with signs of a turnaround plan in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This brilliant piece of Warren Buffett advice is transforming how I buy shares

| Harvey Jones

Every time Harvey Jones catches up on Warren Buffett he learns a new lesson about investing. He also learns what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 8% in a week, are Lloyds shares a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares fell in the recent stock market sell-off, but are bouncing back. Harvey Jones is keen to buy more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General shares are flat after H1 results, but is the 10% yield too good to ignore?

| Roland Head

Investors seem wary about Legal & General shares. Roland Head asks if the generous dividend yield is supported by recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Coca-Cola HBC share price dips 3% despite a strong H1, should I invest?

| Ben McPoland

The Coca-Cola HBC share price fell today, leading this Fool to ask himself: is now the right time to buy…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 into Glencore shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Glencore shares have performed miserably so far in 2024. Paul Summers estimates how big his paper loss would be.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

The yield on this FTSE 250 stock has jumped above 10%! Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a FTSE 250 stock that offers a very high dividend yield, but is one that he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 17, are Airbnb shares unbelievable value?

| Stephen Wright

Does a 31% decline over the last 12 months mean value investors should start paying attention to Airbnb shares as…

Read more »