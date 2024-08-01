Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Down 42%, is CrowdStrike one of the best growth stocks to buy today?

Down 42%, is CrowdStrike one of the best growth stocks to buy today?

CrowdStrike’s share price has fallen more than 40% since the cybersecurity company caused a major global IT outage. Should Ed Sheldon buy the growth stock now?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I last covered CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) on 22 July – shortly after the cybersecurity company caused a major global IT outage – I said I was going to hold off on buying the growth stock as it was too much of a gamble. That was the right move in hindsight. Since then, the share price has fallen another 20%.

What about now though? With the cybersecurity stock currently around 42% off its highs, is it time to pull the trigger and buy it for my portfolio?

$10bn damage?

Several weeks on from the infamous IT outage, it’s now possible to see the scale of the event. And it doesn’t look good for CrowdStrike.

The software crash hit airlines, banks, hospitals, payments systems, investment platforms, and many other types of companies, causing an enormous amount of disruption. According to some experts, it may cost businesses more than $10bn in total.

Now, in my last article on CrowdStrike, I said I didn’t think the cybersecurity company would be held liable. That’s because its contract terms usually limit liability in this kind of event to fees paid (ie it would only have to provide a refund to customers).

However, I may have been wrong here. Recently, it has come to light that Delta Airlines – which had to cancel more than 6,000 flights as a result of the outage – has hired top lawyers and plans to seek compensation from the tech company. This adds some uncertainty.

Revenue growth uncertainty

Even if CrowdStrike manages to fend off lawsuits from Delta Airlines and other businesses, I think there are going to be major repercussions for the company in the near term.

I wouldn’t be surprised if existing customers try to negotiate lower fees going forward (a survey by Evercore ISI found that many clients are considering slowing or pausing spending on CrowdStrike and expecting pricing concessions). I also wouldn’t be surprised to see some customers move to other vendors such as SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks.

This kind of customer activity could slow revenue growth.

The problem is that even after a 40% share price fall, CrowdStrike’s still priced for very strong growth. Currently, its price-to-sales ratio’s 17 and its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s about 60.

So there’s not a lot of room for a slowdown. Ultimately, strong revenue growth (the company has grown its top line by 250% over the last three years) is the main investment thesis here as profits are still quite small.

Should I buy CrowdStrike stock now?

Given the uncertainty related to the reputational damage and the high valuation, I’m not ready to buy the stock yet.

I’m still keen to invest in the company at some stage. After all, it’s one of the leaders in the cybersecurity industry and this industry looks set for huge growth over the next decade. In the long run, I’ve no doubt the tech company will overcome this setback.

But right now, I’m happy to wait until things settle down a bit. I don’t think we’ve heard the end of the IT outage story.

Until there’s a bit more clarity in relation to lawsuits and liabilities, I think there are better growth stocks to buy for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I’m up over 46% on this S&P 500 giant: time to take profits or buy more?

| Gordon Best

Much of the S&P 500 has been flying of late, as enthusiasm for innovation continues. But is it time to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 6% last month! Is it time to sell my Nvidia stock?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia has been a star stock due to its blistering performance lately. But last month the shares took a tumble.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Would Warren Buffett say CrowdStrike is a bargain after dropping 40%?

| Oliver Rodzianko

CrowdStrike has been selling at a massive discount since its technology scandal earlier in the month. He thinks Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Nvidia share price?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool looks at what might be driving the recent sell-off in the Nvidia share price. Is it time for…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 40% in a day, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool's wondering if there's a golden opportunity in DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) after the growth stock crashed 40% in a single…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My portfolio is ready for a 2024 stock market correction

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool explores the benefits of being prepared for a stock market correction and considers which shares he plans to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq just tanked. Here are 3 US growth stocks to consider for an ISA now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These Nasdaq stocks have a lot of potential in the long run and Edward Sheldon believes they could be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market crash?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Global stock markets are experiencing some turbulence at the moment. Could investors be looking at a major decline in share…

Read more »