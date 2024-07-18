The AstraZeneca share price is up 88% in 5 years, but is it just getting started?

The AstraZeneca share price has had a great few years, as acquisitions and clinical trials delighted shareholders. So is there more to come?

The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) share price has been on a meteoric rise, rocketing 88% over the past five years. But for investors eyeing this pharmaceutical juggernaut, the burning question remains: is this stellar performance merely the opening act of a much grander show?

Incredible strength

The shares are flirting with all-time highs, a testament to the market’s unwavering faith in the company’s vision and potential. This remarkable ascent isn’t just a stroke of luck. It’s the result of a carefully orchestrated strategy that has positioned the business at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation.

At the heart of the firm’s success lies its formidable drug pipeline. It has made waves in oncology, rolling out game-changing treatments that are rewriting the rulebook on cancer care. Its diabetes and respiratory portfolios have also been breathing new life into the company’s balance sheet, fuelling its impressive revenue growth.

The commitment to research and development isn’t just admirable, it’s downright aggressive. The company has been pouring money into R&D like there’s no tomorrow, outgunning many of its rivals in the process. This unwavering focus on innovation has yielded a bumper crop of new drug approvals and a pipeline brimming with promising late-stage candidates.

Smart moves

The recent acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals for a cool $2.4bn wasn’t just a power move, it was a masterstroke. This bold gambit has catapulted the company into the lucrative radioconjugates area, offering an alternative to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. This will diversify the portfolio and reduce vulnerability to setbacks in any single therapeutic area.

Looking ahead, the horizon seems ripe with opportunity. The company’s strong foothold in emerging markets, particularly its impressive inroads in China, could be a goldmine as healthcare spending in these regions continues to surge.

Moreover, the laser focus on precision medicine and biomarker research could usher in a new era of hyper-targeted treatments, potentially unlocking new revenue streams. The rising tide of chronic diseases worldwide also plays right into the company’s wheelhouse.

Plenty of risk

But let’s not get carried away — the pharmaceutical industry is no walk in the park. Patent cliffs loom large, pricing pressures are mounting, and rivals are nipping at the heels of established drugs. Management will need to maintain an innovative edge to stay ahead of the pack.

The regulatory landscape is another potential minefield, and the hit-or-miss nature of drug development adds an element of uncertainty. A high-profile clinical trial failure or a regulatory setback could throw a major spanner in the works of the company’s growth trajectory.

Plenty of potential

So while AstraZeneca’s share price surge over the past five years is undoubtedly impressive, it may well be just the beginning.

While the journey might indeed be in its early stages, the road ahead is bound to have its fair share of twists and turns. However, I see so much potential from strategic manoeuvres, relentless innovation, and the expanding global footprint that I’ll be picking up some of the shares at the next opportunity.