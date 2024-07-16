Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Which looks th better bank buy right now: Lloyds or NatWest shares?

Which looks th better bank buy right now: Lloyds or NatWest shares?

Lloyds shares are a very popular pick among FTSE 100 investors, but I think there are several better choices overall, including NatWest.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares remain one of the most popular FTSE 100 investor picks.

However, many other stocks in the leading index look like better buys right now to me. These include fellow bank NatWest (LSE: NWG).

Dividend returns

Lloyds paid a total dividend in 2023 of 2.76p a share. This yields 4.7% on the current 59p share price. NatWest paid 17p a share, which yields 5.3% on its present share price of £3.23.

It might not look much on paper, but the difference in dividend payments over the years is considerable. This is particularly true if the dividends are ‘compounded’ (used to buy more of each stock).

After 10 years on an average yield of 4.7%, £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares would make another £5,985. The same amount in NatWest shares would add £6,970.

Over 30 years on the same basis, an additional £30,847 would have been made from the Lloyds stake. The NatWest holding would have generated an extra £38,866!

Yields go up and down as share prices move and dividend payments change, of course. However, as it stands, it is a win in this category for NatWest.

Business outlook

A company’s revenues drive share price and dividends long term, but there is nothing to separate the banks here. Analysts estimate that each will see their revenues grow by 3.2% each year to end-2027.

Each is likely to see its interest margins between deposits and loans drop, as UK inflation and interest rates decline.

Lloyds faces an additional risk of big compensation payouts over the mis-selling of car loans through its Black Horse business.

That said, this does not tip the overall balance to NatWest in this category in my view, so it is a draw.

Relative undervaluation

Lloyds shares currently trade on the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) share valuation measure at 8.2. This is the most overvalued among its peer group, the average P/E of which is 7.3.

NatWest is at the bottom of this peer group valuation table, presently trading at just 6.4. So it is the most undervalued on this basis.

I used a discounted cash flow to work out how cheap NatWest shares are in cash terms.

On this, they are 50% undervalued right now. So a fair value for them would be £6.44.

It does not necessarily mean they will trade there – it may be lower or higher. But it highlights how undervalued they look.

A second clear victory for NatWest – so two out of three for it, in my view.

Will I buy the shares?

I already own shares in NatWest and HSBC. These were bought at much lower price levels, so I am happy with them.

If I did not already have these, I would buy them today without hesitation. Both have a better mix of growth prospects, undervalued shares, and good yields than Lloyds shares, in my view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

I could make £14.2k of passive income from £99 a week with this secret sauce

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why sacrificing the immediate reward of dividends today can boost his long-term passive income prospects.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d target a £14,616 annual passive income with M&G shares!

| Simon Watkins

Big passive income can be generated over time with 9.5%-yielding M&G shares, especially if the dividends paid are used to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1k in this FTSE 100 stock five years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley works out what sort of profit he’d have made by investing in this FTSE 100 pick pre-pandemic.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

After crashing 50%, is now the perfect time to buy this world-class FTSE 250 share?

| Harvey Jones

The worst-performing share on the FTSE 250 over the last year is also the most exciting one of all. How…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the FTSE 100’s best-value growth shares?

| Royston Wild

Looking for great-value recovery shares to buy today? Based on City forecasts, this could be one of the best that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Tesco share price hit a 10-year high in 2024?

| Mark David Hartley

Up from 200p less than two years ago, the Tesco share price has enjoyed impressive growth lately. Now I'm considering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BT share price: a bargain or one to avoid?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has been keeping tabs on the BT share price. Despite looking cheap, he's steering clear of the stock…

Read more »