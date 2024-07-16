Lloyds shares are a very popular pick among FTSE 100 investors, but I think there are several better choices overall, including NatWest.

Which looks th better bank buy right now: Lloyds or NatWest shares?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares remain one of the most popular FTSE 100 investor picks.

However, many other stocks in the leading index look like better buys right now to me. These include fellow bank NatWest (LSE: NWG).

Dividend returns

Lloyds paid a total dividend in 2023 of 2.76p a share. This yields 4.7% on the current 59p share price. NatWest paid 17p a share, which yields 5.3% on its present share price of £3.23.

It might not look much on paper, but the difference in dividend payments over the years is considerable. This is particularly true if the dividends are ‘compounded’ (used to buy more of each stock).

After 10 years on an average yield of 4.7%, £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares would make another £5,985. The same amount in NatWest shares would add £6,970.

Over 30 years on the same basis, an additional £30,847 would have been made from the Lloyds stake. The NatWest holding would have generated an extra £38,866!

Yields go up and down as share prices move and dividend payments change, of course. However, as it stands, it is a win in this category for NatWest.

Business outlook

A company’s revenues drive share price and dividends long term, but there is nothing to separate the banks here. Analysts estimate that each will see their revenues grow by 3.2% each year to end-2027.

Each is likely to see its interest margins between deposits and loans drop, as UK inflation and interest rates decline.

Lloyds faces an additional risk of big compensation payouts over the mis-selling of car loans through its Black Horse business.

That said, this does not tip the overall balance to NatWest in this category in my view, so it is a draw.

Relative undervaluation

Lloyds shares currently trade on the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) share valuation measure at 8.2. This is the most overvalued among its peer group, the average P/E of which is 7.3.

NatWest is at the bottom of this peer group valuation table, presently trading at just 6.4. So it is the most undervalued on this basis.

I used a discounted cash flow to work out how cheap NatWest shares are in cash terms.

On this, they are 50% undervalued right now. So a fair value for them would be £6.44.

It does not necessarily mean they will trade there – it may be lower or higher. But it highlights how undervalued they look.

A second clear victory for NatWest – so two out of three for it, in my view.

Will I buy the shares?

I already own shares in NatWest and HSBC. These were bought at much lower price levels, so I am happy with them.

If I did not already have these, I would buy them today without hesitation. Both have a better mix of growth prospects, undervalued shares, and good yields than Lloyds shares, in my view.