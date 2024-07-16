Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » I could make £14.2k of passive income from £99 a week with this secret sauce

I could make £14.2k of passive income from £99 a week with this secret sauce

Jon Smith explains why sacrificing the immediate reward of dividends today can boost his long-term passive income prospects.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The concept of making passive income from the stock market is very appealing. Yet when I started to get involved in buying dividend stocks, I wish someone had told me about a little trick that could have made my future income stream considerably higher. So even with £99 a week, here’s how I could build up a generous future amount.

The sweet taste of compounding

I don’t think I was alone in thinking that when I got paid a dividend, I could spend it straight away. I’d made my passive income and was free to enjoy it. However, if I had taken the dividend and bought more shares in the same company, I would have benefitted from compounding.

This ‘secret sauce’ sometimes isn’t known to new investors. Or sometimes people do know about it but choose to ignore it as they want the money right now. Compounding refers to the process of money increasing at a faster pace over time.

For example, let’s say I bought £500 worth of a stock that paid me £50 in dividend income a year. Instead of spending it straight away, I could buy £50 worth of the same stock. Next year, with a holding of £550, I could earn £55. If I repeat this for several years, my income further down the line is much higher than just enjoying the same £50 each year.

A dividend stalwart

A stock that would have served this purpose well is the Murray Income Trust (LSE:MUT). It has a current dividend yield of 4.65%, with 24 years of consecutive dividend growth. That’s an incredible statistic to think about.

If I had bought it a couple of decades ago and reinvested the dividends, my investment pot would be looking very healthy. I don’t own it but am seriously thinking about it for future income.

The trust (run by abrdn), focuses on buying equities that have an above-average dividend yield but that also have the potential for capital appreciation. The latter part is evident, as the trust has risen by 8% over the past year.

Current holdings include popular names such as Anglo American and Coca-Cola HBC, but also some more unusual companies such as Air Liquide.

Given that I don’t see a stock market crash any time soon, I think the stocks owned by the trust should continue to grow in value (and income potential) looking forward. However, a risk is that over 80% of the trust is focused on UK shares. I’d prefer for this to be more diversified, such as with more US or Asia exposure.

Adding up the pennies

If I invested £99 a week (or bundled it into a monthly sum), my target dividend yield would be 5%. If I kept this up for a decade, my pot could be worth £62.1k. Of this, £14.2k would have come from dividends that would have compounded in value!

Of course, when forecasting that far in advance, I need to take my projections with a pinch of salt. But it does go to show how by being disciplined now can help me further down the line.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Which looks th better bank buy right now: Lloyds or NatWest shares?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares are a very popular pick among FTSE 100 investors, but I think there are several better choices overall,…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d target a £14,616 annual passive income with M&G shares!

| Simon Watkins

Big passive income can be generated over time with 9.5%-yielding M&G shares, especially if the dividends paid are used to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1,000 shares in this FTSE 100 stalwart would give me £525 of dividends!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 is packed full of stocks offering sizeable dividend yields, but I feel this one is the pick…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 9.4% yield, is this passive income giant worth a look?

| Gordon Best

There are plenty of companies out there with high dividend yields, but is this one a potential game changer for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.5% dividend yield! Time to buy this out-of-favour passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

NewRiver Reit’s retail assets appear to lack pricing power. But a closer look reveals an interesting passive income opportunity for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£20,000 tucked away? Here’s how I’d aim for a £29,664-a-year passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to debunk the myth that making passive income is impossible. With £20,000, here's how he'd do it.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Starting with £0, here’s how I’d turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how compounding his dividend payments can help him to grow his Stocks and Shares ISA from a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

A 9.7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem that could create generational wealth

| Simon Watkins

A sizeable investment pot that can be passed onto the next generation could be built with much smaller investments over…

Read more »