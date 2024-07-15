Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £5k in index funds 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d put £5k in index funds 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

Investing in index funds is an excellent way to grow wealth with minimal effort. But how much money can investors actually make with this strategy?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Index funds are remarkably popular tools for building long-term wealth. And it’s not difficult to understand why. Apart from eliminating the need to perform diligent research on individual stocks, almost all aspects of portfolio management are automated.

Index funds provide instant diversification and enable investors to mimic the returns of leading indices with next to no effort. But what sort of money can investors make by leveraging the power of these investment vehicles? And is stock picking still the better strategy despite the increased risk?

Index funds since 2019

Investors have a wide range of indices that they can choose to track. Here in the UK, most passive investor capital tends to be funnelled into either the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250. However, there are options to invest internationally, and those comfortable with a bit of currency risk may decide to follow the US S&P 500.

So if I had invested £5,000 in each of these indices back in 2019, how much money would I have today?

Starting with the FTSE 100, the index has grown by an impressive 32.4% since July 2019, including the impact of dividends. The FTSE 250 hasn’t faired as well, delivering a total return of just 19.1%. But the S&P 500’s put both indices to shame, achieving a whopping 100% over the same period!

In terms of money, a £5,000 investment in the FTSE 100 would now be worth £6,620, the FTSE 250 would be £5,955, and the S&P 500 would be £10,000. That’s quite a wide performance range, with the latter primarily benefiting from significant exposure to the technology sector.

Is stock picking better?

While the S&P 500’s performance is undeniably impressive, it remains pretty lacklustre compared to what some individual businesses have achieved. Take Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an example. The GPU chipmaker has seen its market capitalisation grow by a whopping 2,960% over the same period. To put that into perspective, a £5,000 investment in 2019 is now worth £153,000!

Investors who saw the opportunity five years ago are undoubtedly celebrating right now. With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming an omnipresent technology, demand for the firm’s chips has skyrocketed, turning an already profitable enterprise into a global giant.

Of course, Nvidia’s a pretty exceptional story. There have been plenty of companies in the US and the UK that have fallen short of expectations. And putting such enterprises into a custom portfolio would have likely delivered weaker returns compared to index funds. Some may have even destroyed wealth.

Picking stocks isn’t a straightforward process. There are a lot of factors to consider both company-specific and at the macroeconomic level. That makes it a far more involved process that demands considerably more discipline and effort, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

But, despite the increased risk and volatility, it remains my personal favourite approach to building wealth in the stock market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 15% today: what’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| Kevin Godbold

Dire trading figures and a fast change of chief executive -- is this the bottom for the share price at…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£20,000 tucked away? Here’s how I’d aim for a £29,664-a-year passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to debunk the myth that making passive income is impossible. With £20,000, here's how he'd do it.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Starting with £0, here’s how I’d turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how compounding his dividend payments can help him to grow his Stocks and Shares ISA from a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

A 9.7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem that could create generational wealth

| Simon Watkins

A sizeable investment pot that can be passed onto the next generation could be built with much smaller investments over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 31%, do Lloyds shares have more to give?

| Charlie Keough

Shares in major FTSE 100 bank Lloyds are on a charge. But what could be in store for the stock?…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Time to sell this FTSE 100 underperformer, says Goldman Sachs

| Stephen Wright

Analysts at one investment bank have a ‘sell’ rating on FTSE 100 stock Diageo. But could a short-term weakness in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Down 5%, Glencore’s share price looks a serious bargain to me now

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me, supported by strong earnings growth prospects and the potential resumption of extra shareholder…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest £6,580 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 renewable energy enterprise is on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat! Here’s how I’d invest to earn…

Read more »