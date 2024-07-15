Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 1,000 of some dividend shares today unlocks £45 in weekly passive income!

Buying 1,000 of some dividend shares today unlocks £45 in weekly passive income!

These shares are among the biggest dividend payers in the FTSE 100. Should investors be buying them now to earn chunky passive income?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares are quite prevalent on the London Stock Exchange. The UK’s home to a vast array of mature businesses, which makes it the perfect hunting ground for income investors. And some are currently offering impressive payouts that can help establish a significant second income.

One of the more notorious dividend shares within the FTSE 100 is British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS). The rise of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing has made tobacco companies relatively unpopular in recent years. But this unpopularity’s given way to some jaw-dropping yields that continue to be maintained through the sale of highly cash-generative products.

Earning £45 a week

Right now, British American Tobacco shares are offering an impressive 235.52p dividend per share. And compared to the current stock price, that’s an annual yield of roughly 9.5%. For the sake of comparison, the FTSE 100 as a whole is currently only offering 3.6%.

With these figures in mind, owning 1,000 shares of this enterprise would generate around £2,355 each year, which is the equivalent of a little over £45 a week. Of course, that’s what could be earned right now. As a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, management has a knack for raising its dividend over time.

Therefore, having 1,000 shares in my portfolio could end up generating considerably more in the long run, especially if dividends are being reinvested along the way. Despite the known health-harming effects of cigarettes, combustible tobacco remains a highly popular habit worldwide. And in my opinion, the demand isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon.

So does that make these dividend shares a terrific addition to my income portfolio?

Uncertainty building

While British American Tobacco isn’t lacking cash flow, the business is riddled with uncertainty. Demand for cigarettes may not disappear, but that doesn’t mean regulators aren’t trying their best to cut down the number of smokers.

Increasingly strict regulation’s making it quite difficult to expand with traditional cigarettes. Management isn’t blind to this threat. And like many of its peers, the firm has begun diversifying into non-combustible tobacco products, such as vaping devices and cartridges.

These alternative products are starting to deliver some encouraging results. But there’s still a long way to go before they become the dominant source of income. And even when they do, there’s no guarantee they’ll carry the same profit margins. Not to mention that some regulators are also beginning to target these ‘healthier’ products as new studies emerge.

For example, Australia’s just implemented new laws that severely restrict the sale of vaping devices. Meanwhile, some states in the US, like California, have already introduced bans for certain vaping products, namely flavoured e-cigarettes.

Right now, there’s a giant question mark over the fate of these newer products. And if regulators start to enact similar restrictions to that of cigarettes, the business is likely to struggle. That’s why, despite the lucrative income prospects, it’s not a dividend stock I’m eager to own right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£20,000 tucked away? Here’s how I’d aim for a £29,664-a-year passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to debunk the myth that making passive income is impossible. With £20,000, here's how he'd do it.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Starting with £0, here’s how I’d turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how compounding his dividend payments can help him to grow his Stocks and Shares ISA from a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

A 9.7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem that could create generational wealth

| Simon Watkins

A sizeable investment pot that can be passed onto the next generation could be built with much smaller investments over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 31%, do Lloyds shares have more to give?

| Charlie Keough

Shares in major FTSE 100 bank Lloyds are on a charge. But what could be in store for the stock?…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Time to sell this FTSE 100 underperformer, says Goldman Sachs

| Stephen Wright

Analysts at one investment bank have a ‘sell’ rating on FTSE 100 stock Diageo. But could a short-term weakness in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Down 5%, Glencore’s share price looks a serious bargain to me now

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me, supported by strong earnings growth prospects and the potential resumption of extra shareholder…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest £6,580 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 renewable energy enterprise is on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat! Here’s how I’d invest to earn…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in index funds 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in index funds is an excellent way to grow wealth with minimal effort. But how much money can investors…

Read more »