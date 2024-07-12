Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the UK stock market about to take a dive?

Is the UK stock market about to take a dive?

The Bank of England has warned of an increased risk of a stock market correction. Here’s my strategy to weather such a storm.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last month, the Bank of England (BoE) released a financial stability report warning of a possible market slump. Based on historically higher-than-average prices and a perceived lack of risk awareness among investors, the bank says the risk of a correction is increasing.

With the FTSE 100 reaching new highs in May and lots of hype in the markets, it may be right. So what’s the best way to approach this situation?

Don’t panic

A correction isn’t a crash. The BoE expects a dip of around 10%, whereas a crash is 20% or more. That would take the FTSE 100 back to the level it was when the year started, similar to the 9.3% dip experienced in early 2023.

For investors that didn’t catch those low prices, this could be another opportunity. In the meantime, I wouldn’t panic-sell any of my UK stocks. However, for added safety, I may consider rebalancing some funds into defensive stocks. These are ones that typically perform better when times get tough because their services are critical – irrelevant of market conditions.

Retail and pharmaceuticals are two sectors that typically do well in a tough economy as their products are always in high demand. As such, I think investors should consider stocks like Tesco (LSE: TSCO) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The UK’s top grocer by market share

As of April, Tesco commanded 27.4% of the UK’s grocery market. That’s a considerable share and far higher than second place Sainsbury’s, with 15.7%. The future prospects of a retail business with that much foot traffic are understandably high.

Tesco did well in 2023 while many other stocks fell, so its defensive credentials are proven. It’s now up 54% since hitting a five-year low of 200p in late 2022. It has a competitive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.1 and an acceptable debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 62%. So financially, it looks good.

However, its earnings-per-share (EPS) growth rate is low, at only 3.4%. That means it’s unlikely to see huge price growth going forward. Fortunately, it benefits from a 3.9% dividend yield, making it a promising value share for income investors.

A biotech powerhouse

AstraZeneca is more growth-focused than Tesco. It has a much smaller dividend yield but is up 91% in the past five years, delivering annualised returns of 13.8%. And that wasn’t just from Covid vaccine sales — it performed just as well in the previous five years. 

Risk-wise, it has an eye-watering £26.17bn of debt that is only barely covered by equity. In a highly competitive industry like pharmaceuticals, that’s walking a fine line. If a high-earning patent expires or new regulations limit sales, that debt could quickly eat into profits and hurt the share price. 

Naturally, the now-bloated £120 share price has pushed its P/E ratio skyward to 37.8 — more than double the UK market average. In most cases, that would give potential shareholders pause for thought. Yet earnings remain strong, growing at an annualised rate of 23%. It might be a bit overpriced but I think it’s well-positioned to stay afloat through a market correction.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in AstraZeneca Plc and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

These UK shares are stinking out my ISA. Time to sell?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers has been reviewing some of the worst-performing UK shares in his portfolio. Has the time finally come to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to earn lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has set up passive income streams beyond most people's dreams. Our writer draws lessons from his approach he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 UK stock that could rise 30% by 2026

| Stephen Wright

AG Barr looks like a boring business selling Irn Bru. But UK stock investors might be surprised at the company’s…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price still looks like a brilliant bargain to me!

| Royston Wild

Is Aviva's share price among the best bargains on the FTSE 100 today? Here, our writer Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BAE Systems isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock I’d consider buying for lasting passive income

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems has long been a passive income powerhouse. But our writer is eyeing up another FTSE 100 giant for…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

2 high-yield UK shares that could generate a £1,480 second income this year!

| Royston Wild

If broker projections are correct, these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares could provide investors with a four-figure second income…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Top Stocks

3 UK shares Fools would buy ahead of the Magnificent Seven

| The Motley Fool Staff

Sometimes it's hard for investors to see the forest for the trees. When much coverage is focused on the Mag…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This REIT looks pretty interesting to me

| Gordon Best

Investing in a REIT can be an interesting way to diversify a portfolio, but many have struggled in the last…

Read more »