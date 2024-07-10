Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 juicy UK ETFs I’m looking at for high passive income

2 juicy UK ETFs I’m looking at for high passive income

Jon Smith points out two ETFs focused on property and dividend payers he thinks could be good additions for his passive income portfolio.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are popular tools investors can use to get exposure to a basket of stocks, bonds or alternatives, simply from buying one listed fund.

It can be used as a passive way to track an index like the FTSE 100, or to target a specific sector, such as dividend stocks. Here’s a couple I’m watching right now for passive income potential.

Tapping into the property market

The first one is the iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate (LSE:UKRE). This fund’s essentially a pool of real estate investment trusts (REITs). Normally, I’d try and pick my favourite REIT from a selection of them. However, the ETF gives me a fairly unique way of getting a little bit of everything.

It includes 36 holdings, with some popular names such as Land Securities Group and Segro. Yet it has a host of others that allows me to get wider exposure of real estate investments, ranging from commercial sites to private areas.

From the leasing out of locations, the REITs generate income that is paid out to shareholders. This means the ETF has a high dividend yield, which is currently 6.73%.

Over the past year, the ETFs risen by 11%. This acts as an added bonus on top of the dividend income. Looking forward, I think the UK property market’s over the worst and should have robust demand in the years to come.

One risk is if interest rates continue to stay higher for longer. Given these real estate companies have debt in order to fund property purchases, higher interest rates make it more expensive to do so.

The best of British

Another ETF I like is iShares UK Dividend ETF (LSE:IUKD). The fund does what it says on the tin, namely invests in FTSE stocks that pay out a dividend. The current dividend yield’s 5.56%, with the ETF up 18% over the past year.

It currently has 50 holdings with a few of the largest being HSBC, Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco. These are all large-cap companies that have generous income payouts. Some might ask why not buy these individually? It’s possible to do this, but a definite hassle. Further, the transaction costs of buying 50 stocks is much higher than just buying the ETF.

It’s a high, passive income option as the FTSE 100 average dividend yield is 3.59% and the FTSE 250 is 3.26%.

The risk is that the ETF might include a stock I’m not comfortable holding. This might be due to ESG criteria, for example not wanting to invest in a tobacco company. Or it could simply be a firm I think will cut the income payments in the future. With the fund, I can’t exclude it, which could pose a risk.

Both funds are on my watchlist to consider buying this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, Land Securities Group Plc, and Segro Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy 1 of my favourite dividend shares on the market

| Gordon Best

Finding dividend shares with a great yield and solid performance can be fairly rare. But I've found a company which…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20K in savings? I could turn that into £1,180 of monthly passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Here’s how investing a lump sum in the correct vehicle and stocks, and adding a bit regularly, could help create…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 5 months! Can the ITV share price rise more?

| Christopher Ruane

The ITV share price has soared over the past five months. Our writer -- who owns the shares -- considers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buying these 3 UK blue-chips in an empty ISA would give me a £1,400 passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks these high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks would give him a solid passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build a chunky second income with £500 a month

| Ken Hall

Our writer is dreaming of building a second income. Here's how three large-cap stocks could help him do it in…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,695 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to target a £300 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

On the hunt for passive income, our writer weighs some pros and cons of a FTSE 250 company that recently…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d turn FTSE 100 dividend shares into a second income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares come in all shapes and sizes. As variety is the spice of life, our writer explores how a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Taylor Wimpey share price is up 50% in a year – I think it’s got further to go

| Harvey Jones

The Taylor Wimpey share price has exceeded expectations since Harvey Jones bought the stock last year. It offers fantastic dividends…

Read more »