Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Potentially 67% undervalued, I love the look of this FTSE 100 company

Potentially 67% undervalued, I love the look of this FTSE 100 company

Good investing is all about finding opportunities for the right price. I think this FTSE 100 company could be top of my list.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape, Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) stands out as a potentially undervalued gem in the FTSE 100. This telecoms powerhouse really catches my eye, with some analysis suggesting it could be trading at a significant discount. I’ve been a fan of this company for a long time, so is there still more growth ahead?

Growing market

The firm provides telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, focusing on Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It has positioned itself at the forefront of the continent’s digital revolution, offering a range of services from basic 2G to advanced 5G networks, along with innovative mobile money solutions. With populations growing rapidly in these areas, and major demand for technology, the company looks ready to take advantage.

The numbers

The company’s financial performance has been robust, with trailing 12-month (TTM) revenue reaching £3.95bn. Despite a challenging year for many in the telecom sector, the business has outperformed both its industry peers and the broader UK market, delivering a 9% return over the past year compared to the UK wireless telecom industry’s 3.9% and the UK market’s 6.3%. Not exactly earth-shattering, but in a sector with reliable growth, strong forecasts, and an experienced management team, I’m interested.

Valuations

What makes an investment particularly intriguing is the potential undervaluation of the shares. According to a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF), the shares are trading at a staggering 67.9% below estimated fair value. There’s a lot to like when digging into the detail behind this too, with forecast earnings growth of 39.77% per year, significantly above the market average. This projection is underpinned by increasing mobile penetration and data usage across Africa.

I’m also a big fan of the other metrics that investors tend to pay attention to for this sort of company, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.1 times suggesting that the firm is priced at good value compared to both its peers and the broader industry.

Risks

While the investment case here is compelling, it’s crucial to consider the risks. The debt-to-equity ratio of 103.2% indicates a significant debt burden, which could limit financial flexibility. I also have some concerns about the recent earnings, showing a loss of £130.50m, and a negative net profit margin of 3.3%. Clearly there are challenges in translating increased revenue into bottom-line profits.

The dependence on business in emerging markets also worries me slightly. Such an investment always comes with inherent risks, including sudden regulatory changes, currency fluctuations, and political instability.

Next steps

Despite these challenges, the firm’s strong market position, impressive projections, and apparent undervaluation make it an intriguing prospect. The focus on mobile money services and expanding data usage aligns well with the ongoing digital transformation across Africa. As internet penetration and smartphone adoption continue to rise, Airtel Africa is well-positioned to capitalise on these trends.

As a long-term investor with a relatively high risk tolerance, I see there is a lot of potential here. If the company can continue to execute well, and capture market share in such a growing sector, there could be some real growth over the coming decades. As a result, I’ll be adding to my position at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Capita’s share price soars 20% on asset sale! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Capita's battered share price has rebounded as investors cheer news of a huge, £200m+ asset sale. Is now the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this growth stock at $5 be like investing in Nvidia in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has massive potential as it nears commercial lift-off. Can this growth stock deliver life-changing returns from $5?

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After an 83% crash, is this FTSE 250 stock in deep value territory?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says the time to be greedy is when others are fearful. And Stephen Wright thinks it could be…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

I’ve moved this stock to my potential buy list after a 30% rise in earnings

| Kevin Godbold

Today's strong full-year results put this business on my radar as a stock to consider buying for its ongoing growth…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing in the stock market with a spare £800

| Christopher Ruane

Getting started in the stock market doesn't necessarily require thousands of pounds. Our writer explains how he'd start now on…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Here’s how £10,000 in savings could turn into a second income worth £21,859 a year

| Charlie Keough

With thousands tucked away, this Fool would put it to work to start making a second income. Here, he breaks…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Here’s one way to invest £20k in an ISA to target an average 7% dividend yield

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley outlines a strategy to identify the best stocks to target in an ISA portfolio with a 7%…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I want to buy more Legal & General shares this month

| Charlie Keough

This Fool already owns shares in Footsie giant Legal & General but he's keen to top up this month. Here,…

Read more »