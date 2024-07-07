Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ll aim for a million by adding this world-class growth stock to my portfolio

I’ll aim for a million by adding this world-class growth stock to my portfolio

Harvey Jones is looking to inject some excitement into his portfolio by purchasing a top growth stock and thinks this may be the place to start.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For the sake of balance, I need to add some high growth stocks to my portfolio of mostly FTSE 100 blue-chips.

If I’m going to step up my efforts to build a million-pound retirement pot, I need to take a few more risks. So now I’m scouring the FTSE 250 in search of action. This opportunity immediately popped up.

I think the defence industry is attractive right now, as geopolitical insecurity grows. Yet FTSE 100 defence giant BAE Systems looks fully valued to me. I hold the stock but won’t buy more today. FTSE 250-listed aerospace, defence and security specialist Chemring Group (LSE: CGY) excites me more.

FTSE 250 opportunity

Given today’s global insecurity, I’d expect the Chemring share price to be flying. And it is, up 32.38% over the last year. That’s more than double the 15.46% return on the FTSE 250 as a whole. Over five years, it’s up 96.35%.

On 4 June, Chemring reported a 39% increase in its order book to a record £1.04bn. That’s the highest in its history due to what it calls the “fundamental rearmament upcycle”. However, underlying operating profit fell 5% to £25m after adverse weather hit its Tennessee manufacturing sites.

As a key NATO supplier, the group is nicely placed. Unfortunately, peace isn’t suddenly going to break out. European nations will have to rearm as Russia menaces again. The pressure will grow if Donald Trump is elected US president, and demands the continent stumps up more for its security.

Chemring will get a further boost if economic growth revives, allowing governments to spend more on defence. In 2023, Chemring posted full-year revenues of £472.6m. CEO Michael Ord is targeting £1bn by the end of the decade.

Ord reckons the group’s long-term growth prospects are strong as its leading technological offerings have erected high barriers to entry.

Net debt did increase from £25m to £75.3m in the first half, but that was due to the board’s decision to invest more in the company. Net debt to underlying EBITDA is comfortably below the board’s internal target.

Dividend income too

The stock doesn’t look too expensive today, trading at 18.4 times training earnings. There are also dividends to be had. The forecast yield of 2.1% doesn’t look amazing, but drill down and it’s a different story.

Over the last three years, the board has hiked the dividend per share by 23.08%, 18.75% and 21.05%. Let’s see what the chart says.


Chart by TradingView

My main concern is that I don’t like buying a company after it’s had a good run. It would have been far better to buy Chemring before Russia invaded Ukraine. Return on equity has been pretty solid, hitting 12.86% a couple of years ago. However, it has since dipped to 8.31%. Again, let’s look at the chart.


Chart by TradingView

Yet I think there’s an exciting opportunity here, and given the state of the world, I’m not sure it’s worth hanging on for a lower entry point. I’ll buy Chemring as soon as I have cash to spare.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is WizzAir 1 of the best value stocks out there?

| Gordon Best

Value stocks can be a tremendous way for investors to build long-term wealth. So is WizzAir currently in bargain territory?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Britvic the answer to my passive income challenge?

| Gordon Best

Finding an investment that pays a regular dividend can be a game changer for passive income. Does drinks provider Britvic…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this year’s biggest FTSE 100 loser the very best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones decided this struggling FTSE 100 stock was the best share to buy for his portfolio. Now he's having…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider buying Groupon stock

| Christopher Ruane

Groupon stock lost over 99% of its value between 2011 and last year. So why does this writer now think…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 recovering UK dividend shares – as picked by professionals

| Mark David Hartley

Here are three UK dividend shares that top brokers and fund managers are either holding or have tipped this week.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Move over meme stocks: this FTSE 250 company is up 36% in a month!

| Gordon Best

Many investors have seen rallies in various meme stocks over the years, but I think there are still enormous opportunities…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much passive income could I earn by investing £3 a day?

| Stephen Wright

£3 a day for 30 years could be like investing £14,000 on day one. Stephen Wright thinks this is a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn a small SIPP into a £500k pension pot

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By consistently topping up a SIPP with a sound investment strategy, it’s possible to transform a small pension pot into…

Read more »