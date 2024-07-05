This ETF could be the easiest way to stock market success

Investing can be a gruelling and difficult process at times, but finding an ETF with reliable long-term growth can be a game-changer.

Investing isn’t easy. We’ve all been there as the market declines, and it feels like nothing is going well. However, there’s a way to invest without the stress of picking individual companies or trying to time the market. Sounds too good to be true? Enter the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRL), a one-stop shop for global market exposure that could be the ticket to stock market success.

The lazy investor’s dream

Let’s face it: most of us don’t have the time, expertise, or desire to become the next Warren Buffett. We want our money to grow, but we’d rather spend our free time enjoying life than poring over financial statements. That’s where VWRL comes in, offering a simple yet powerful solution for the everyday investor.

So what makes exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like VWRL special? It gives investors exposure to over 3,500 companies across developed and emerging markets. From Apple in the US to Nestlé in Switzerland and Tencent in China, investors get a piece of the global economic pie.

Another huge win in my eyes is the level of diversification offered. By spreading investments across thousands of companies and dozens of countries, investors don’t bet the farm on any single stock or region. It’s like having a financial safety net, but with better long-term returns than a savings account.

With an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of just 0.22%, ETFs can also be very affordable. This means more money stays invested and at work, rather than lining the pockets of fund managers.

The final benefit to those who love to invest, but hate the process, is that VWRL automatically rebalances. This means the ETF adds new companies and adjusts weightings as the global market evolves. It’s like having a tireless robot working 24/7 to keep your portfolio in tip-top shape.

What’s the catch?

Let’s address the elephant in the room: performance. While VWRL offers unparalleled diversification, it won’t make any overnight millionaires. Its returns typically mirror the global market average – which, historically, has been pretty good over the long term (about 8% per year).

Here’s the kicker: by capturing a huge chunk of the entire market, investors are guaranteed to own the next Amazon or Google before it becomes a household name. Sure, there will be some duds, but that’s the beauty of diversification – the winners tend to more than make up for the losers over time.

The bottom line

For most investors, especially those just starting out or looking to simplify their portfolio, ETFs are a game-changer. They offer instant global diversification, relatively low fees and the potential for solid long-term returns.

Is it exciting? Maybe not in the way that betting your savings on the next hot crypto coin is. But it’s exciting in the ‘I can sleep soundly at night knowing my investments are working for me’ kind of way.

So, for investors tired of the stock-picking rat race, or those simply looking to build a solid, long-term portfolio, an ETF such as VWRL could be the answer.