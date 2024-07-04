Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 exciting growth stocks I’m looking to buy and hold for a decade!

2 exciting growth stocks I’m looking to buy and hold for a decade!

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down why these two growth stocks look like no-brainer buys for her holdings to offer excellent growth and returns.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks that offer good levels of returns today and exciting potential for tomorrow aren’t easy to find.

However, I believe I have found two, in Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE: MBH) and Spectris (LSE: SXS).

Here’s why I’d be willing to buy some shares in both stocks and hold them for the long haul.

Bricks and mortar

The clue as to what Michelmersh Brick Holdings does is in the name, and although bricks are hardly exciting, they’re essential across many aspects of day-to-day life.

The shares have meandered up and down during the past 12 months, mainly due to economic issues. They’re down 2% over this period, from 97p at this time last year, to current levels of 95p.

For me, economic issues are the biggest risk to the firm’s growth aspirations, earnings, and returns. For example, higher inflation and interest rates could dampen demand for bricks for infrastructure and house building. This is something I’ll keep an eye on.

On the other side of the coin, the rising population of the country, and demand for homes outstripping supply, as well as the need for further infrastructure, is good news for Michelmersh. This could all translate into heightened demand, and hopefully boosted earnings and returns for years to come.

As well as the potential for growth, the current investment case is pretty enticing too. The shares offer a dividend yield of 4.7%, which is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Furthermore, the shares look excellent value for money to me on a price-to-earnings ratio of just nine.

The icing on the cake for me is that Michelmersh manufactures its own bricks out of its own landfill site in Telford. This is key, as controlling the manufacturing process could result in better margins and profit levels.

Testing and software

Another potentially mundane, yet vital industry, is instrument testing and software, which is what FTSE 250 incumbent Spectris does.

Spectris shares haven’t had the best 12-month period, down 19% from 3,529p at this time last year, to current levels of 2,908p.

A big reason for this is the economic slowdown in China, which has hurt demand and earnings. In fact, profit warnings in Spectris’ recent updates haven’t helped sentiment. In addition to this, the slowdown of electric vehicle (EV) sales hasn’t helped either. These are the types of cyclical and external risks that could hurt the firm and that I’ll be keeping an eye on.

Conversely, the investment case and future prospects look good to me. To start with, the shares falling means I could snap them up cheaper than before. They trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15, which is significantly lower than the five-year average of 21.

Next, Spectris offers a dividend yield of 2.8% at present. However, I’m more buoyed by its multi-year record of increasing payouts, which tells me the firm believes in shareholder value.

From a growth perspective, the firm’s global presence and market position, as well as its ability to offer a multitude of applications to the increasingly digital world we live in, make me believe that its future is bright.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Spectris Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I reckon these 2 top-tier FTSE value stocks are screaming buys!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool can’t believe these two value stocks are as cheap as chips. She explains why she’s going to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 UK artificial intelligence (AI) stock to consider buying while it’s down 61%

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shines a light on one fascinating UK stock operating in the semiconductor space that's tipped for explosive growth.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

Down 20% in a month, is this the biggest bargain in the FTSE 250?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 250 stock has been dropping in value recently, but why he believes it could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares performed in the first half of 2024

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce shares haven't paused for breath in 2024 so far. But with a frothy valuation, our writer questions how long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

History suggests FTSE 100 stocks will do this after the UK general election

| Ben McPoland

Whatever the result of the UK election in 2024, I reckon this superb FTSE 100 stock's poised for solid gains…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to buy in July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in July, which included a recent IPO...

Read more »

Investing Articles

£7,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a monthly passive income of £666

| Mark David Hartley

Start small, but aim big, cultivating a steady stream of passive income by consistently reinvesting dividends from high-yielding stocks.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Dividend Shares

This FTSE stock yields 16.3%! Should investors consider buying it?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock currently has an enormous yield. Could it be a good buy for those seeking income from their…

Read more »