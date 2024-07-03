Member Login
2 dirt cheap penny stocks investors should consider this July!

2 dirt cheap penny stocks investors should consider this July!

Looking for the best value shares to buy today? Our writer Royston Wild thinks these cut-price penny stocks demand close attention.

Royston Wild
Published
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks can be famously exciting investments. And not necessarily in a good way.

These small-cap shares are often young companies that have significant growth potential. If things go right, they can experience blockbuster profits growth that drives their share prices through the roof.

However, penny stocks can also often experience significant price volatility, a reflection of weak liquidity and high levels of speculative trading. They can fall especially sharply when economic conditions worsen and fears over their balance sheet strength increase.

Buying cheap

This is why it can be a good idea to buy penny stocks that carry low valuations. The risk of a sharp share price fall can be limited, as the market has already taken a pessimistic view of the company’s prospects.

Buying any cheap stock has other advantages as well. If the company performs strongly, the share price can explode as investors recognise the true value of the business.

With this in mind, here are two top growth shares I think are worth a close look today.

Gold star

Purchasing commodities stocks can be a wild ride. Prices of raw materials are often volatile, which means these shares can soar or sink at a moment’s notice.

But a bright outlook for precious metals means investing in gold producers could be a good idea. Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB), which trades at 66.5p per share and has a market cap of £50.4m, is one such company on my radar.

There’s no guarantee that gold prices will rise beyond May’s record peaks around $2,450 per ounce. But a ‘perfect storm’ of factors exists that might drive metal prices much higher. These include:

  • Stubborn global inflation
  • Major electoral shifts in Europe (and especially France)
  • Significant government debt, particularly in the US
  • Continued weakness in China’s economy
  • Growing Western tensions with Russia and China
Gold price movement.
Created with TradingView

But why buy Serabi Gold shares to capitalise on this? For one thing, its shares offer good value today. The Brazilian miner trades on a rock-bottom forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4 times.

Gold production is also rising as the business ramps up output at its Coringa asset. Group production rose 12.5% between January and March, representing the highest quarterly total since 2021.

Block party

Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE:MBH) is another good value penny stock to consider today.

At the current price of 95.4p, the £93.7m cap business looks significantly undervalued compared to some of its peers. The gap between its forward P/E ratio of 9.4 times, and those of rivals Ibstock (in blue) and Forterra (in green), is shown below.

Chart showing Michelmersh's cheap valuation.
Created with TradingView

What makes brickmakers like this such an attractive investment though? Admittedly, demand for homes in the UK is currently weak due to higher-than-usual interest rates. This will remain a threat if inflation fails to stay low.

However, the long-term outlook for the housing market remains robust. Britain will need to ramp up housebuilding activity substantially in the coming years to meet the accommodation needs of its growing population. So sales of all kinds of construction products could be set for lift-off.

Michelmersh can also expect brick demand from the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) market to remain robust. Britain’s ancient housing stock requires constant renewal to stay standing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ibstock Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ibstock Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

