Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At 17%, this dividend stock has the highest yield on the FTSE 250

At 17%, this dividend stock has the highest yield on the FTSE 250

Grabbing high-yield stocks on the FTSE 250 is a great way to earn extra returns. But is the highest yield always the best choice?

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 hosts a wide range of stocks that pay attractive dividends. The average yield is between 4% and 5% but some companies that are worth considering are offering significantly more.

Right now, Diversified Energy Company (LSE:DEC) is leading the charge with the highest yield on the index. The company produces and transports gas and oil deposits in the Appalachian region of the US, with a strong focus on sustainability. It currently rewards its shareholders with a massive 17% yield at the current share price. That equates to an extra £1.83 paid out to investors for every £10.80 share held.

Despite the generous yield, the company is comparatively small, with a £508.9m market cap and £683.3m in revenue last year. In its 2023 full-year results released in March this year, revenue and earnings were down 62% and 58% respectively, year on year.

And that’s the catch.

Due to a high debt load and earnings that are forecast to decline in coming years, it has voted to cut dividend payments. Starting next year, the yield will drop to only 8% per share, removing one of the key value propositions of the stock.

This shows why stocks with high dividend yields should be considered with caution.

Fortunately, there are many other stocks with a long history of not cutting dividends. The yields may not be as high, but in the long term, the consistent and reliable payments result in greater compound returns.

A solid, reliable payer

One such stock that I’m a particular fan of is City of London Investment Trust (LSE:CTY). Not least because it started life as a brewery! Such humble beginnings make it one of the most quintessentially British stocks on the market.

As the name suggests, it has now matured to become an investor in UK equities. Its top five largest holdings include BAE Systems, Shell, HSBC, RELX, and Unilever.

Over the past 10 years, dividend payments have increased consistently at a rate of 3.37% per year, without interruption. While the trust focuses on providing returns via dividends, the share price has enjoyed some decent growth too — climbing 125% in the past 20 years.

The FTSE 100 only returned 85% in the same period.

However, history also reveals the trust’s main weakness.

During times of economic crisis, it has fallen significantly. This can be seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis and again in 2020 because of Covid. During these periods, shareholders received a net negative return as the share price losses negated any dividend returns. This is because the trust doesn’t hold a significant amount of defensive stocks, focusing instead on dividends.

And if the fund’s managers make bad investment decisions, dividends could be cut. It hasn’t happened yet, but it can’t be ruled out.

Still, over 20 years it’s outpaced the FTSE 100 while paying a consistent dividend on top. If it continues to deliver the same returns, a £10,000 investment could grow to £26,000 in 10 years, paying an annual dividend of £1,616.

Sure, a stock with a 17% dividend yield might deliver higher returns one year, but it won’t be long before it’s cut.

I prefer something more reliable.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, RELX, Shell Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, RELX, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Dividend Shares

I searched the FTSE 250 for high-yield passive income stocks. Here are 2 gems I found

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for passive income? These two dividend stocks currently yield over 7%. In the long run, they could provide some…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 handy investment trusts that could boost my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two trusts he feels have long-term potential to pay out income that would help his Stocks…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Has the Rolls-Royce share price risen too far, too soon?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared spectacularly over the last year. Is this justified, or has the stock got a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At £28, this FTSE 250 gem still looks 70% undervalued to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 food retailer overtook McDonald’s as the UK’s top takeaway breakfast provider, is set for strong growth and…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Is this high-yield FTSE superstar also one of its biggest bargains?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight looks very undervalued to me, despite soaring profits last year and paying a high dividend that's forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 fundamental reason Nvidia stock may continue to rise

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock has surged over 600% since the start of 2023, but that doesn't mean it's overvalued. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Tesla share price becoming a joke?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price remains steady, but the company's earnings have gone into reverse. Our writer explains what's going on…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider for generational wealth

| Royston Wild

Buying FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks can be the key to unlocking long-term wealth. Here are two companies that…

Read more »