Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £17,773 to invest? These 2 FTSE 100 shares could provide a £1,457 passive income!

£17,773 to invest? These 2 FTSE 100 shares could provide a £1,457 passive income!

Looking for ways to spend a large lump sum? These two FTSE 100 dividend shares might deliver a huge income for years to come.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The average person in the UK has savings of £17,773, according to consumer finance website Finder. This sort of lump sum could make me healthy passive income if I invested it wisely in FTSE 100 shares.

Buying stocks with high dividend yields can be exhilarating. The thought of large income flows that I can use to buy things or to reinvest is naturally very attractive.

But many investors fall into a trap by focusing too much on yield. Many large dividends today are unsustainable, and over the long term, high-yielding shares can deliver disappointing returns.

A £1,457 passive income

However, I think I’ve found two high-dividend shares that could deliver a stunning second income for years to come. And for this year, a £1,457 investment spread equally among them could provide me with a stunning £1,457 passive income, if City forecasts prove accurate.

Their identity, and their huge dividend yields, can be seen in the table below.

FTSE 100 stockForward dividend yield
Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)9.2%
Aviva (LSE:AV.)7.2%

Legal & General is a share I’ve actually piled into following recent share price falls. It’s now my second-largest holding, and one I expect to deliver a huge passive income for years to come.

Legal & General's share price performance since 2019
Created with TradingView

The financial services giant is a cash machine, with a Solvency II capital ratio of 224%, one of the best in the business. In recent days, it vowed to continue raising the annual dividend through to 2027, too.

Except for during the pandemic (when it froze dividends), payouts from Legal & General shares have risen every year since the 2008 financial crisis. I think it has an enormous opportunity to keep this proud record going as demographic changes drive demand for wealth and retirement products.

Remember that dividends are never guaranteed, though. And a failure to keep up with the competition could harm future payouts.

Another top FTSE stock

Aviva also has a largely solid record of dividend growth over the past decade, as seen below. This reflects the steps it’s undertaken to improve the balance sheet, namely through cost efficiencies and asset sales.

Aviva's dividend history since 2014
Created with TradingView

With a Solvency II ratio of 204%, it also looks in good shape to continue growing dividends. And like Legal & General, it operates in a market with significant scope for structural growth as the number of elderly people in its markets steadily rises.

In Aviva’s core UK market, for instance, the number of 65-to-79 year olds is tipped to rise 30% over the next 40 years. Meanwhile, the number of over 80s is predicted to double. That’s according to the Center for Ageing Better.

Don’t get me wrong. The near-term outlook for these two UK shares remains uncertain given the current level of interest rates. If consumers continue to feel the pinch, demand for discretionary financial services could remain under pressure.

But these companies still have significant financial strength to continue paying a large and growing dividends. And I expect both to also increase earnings strongly over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: Share Advisor’s latest lower-risk, higher-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How long would it take to earn £1,000 a month passive income from the FTSE 100?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how investing in the FTSE 100 might be the best chance many of us have to earn a decent…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that could create generational wealth

| Royston Wild

Since 2004, this FTSE share has delivered better returns than any other current UK blue-chip stock. Royston Wild thinks it's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 first-class dividend shares I rate highly!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend shares are a great way to build a second income stream. Here are two picks I’d love to buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can this UK income share keep growing its dividend at 25%?

| Christopher Ruane

This income share has grown its dividend at a compounded annual rate of 23% since 2006. Should our writer buy…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Raspberry Pi share price could soar in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

The Raspberry Pi share price has risen above its offer price, but it's down since the start of full market…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks are near 52-week highs. I’m backing them to continue rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 100 shares are trending up right now. And Edward Sheldon believes they can provide attractive returns for…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 magnificent AI stocks I own that aren’t Nvidia

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These AI stocks are some of Edward Sheldon’s largest portfolio holdings. He reckons they have enormous potential in the long…

Read more »