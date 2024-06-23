Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £100 when the Lloyds share price crashed 15 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £100 when the Lloyds share price crashed 15 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

Our writer thinks the Lloyds share price will see a period of steady growth in the coming years despite a turbulent last 15 years.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price collapsed in 2008, falling from nearly 300p a share to less than 30p, such was the fear and uncertainty gripping financial markets during the global financial crisis. 

The company’s subsequent recovery has been slow, hindered by regulatory changes, economic conditions, and market perceptions.

In 2009, the Lloyds share price displayed far more volatility than we’ve seen in recent years — despite plenty of ups and downs since the pandemic.

Exactly 15 years ago, Lloyds stock opened at 44.97p per share. Today, the stock’s trading for 55.38p. It’s up 23.1% over the past 15 years, equating to less than 2% per annum.

Of course, shareholders will have received some dividends during that time but, in reality, it’s a really poor return on investment.

So if I’d invested £100 in Lloyds stock back then, today my investment would be worth just £123.10. I’d probably have received around £40 in dividends during the period.

Might things be looking up?

Lloyds has endured a turbulent 15 years. Remember it’s one of the most cyclical stocks around, with 68% of its loans being UK mortgages.

It also doesn’t have an investment arm. It’s just a UK-focused lender and this means it bounces up and down with the UK economy and British politics.

However, things might be looking up. And one reason is political. Labour’s politics typically favour increased public spending and economic stimulus, which can lift stock markets by boosting consumer confidence and business investment.

Assuming the polls are correct, we will have another Labour government next month. However, with the government spending £100bn a year on debt servicing, any fiscal stimulus will likely be modest.

For cyclical stocks like Lloyds, this environment is particularly beneficial. A modest increase in stimulus, combined with the political stability associated with a potential supermajority, could certainly push Lloyds stock higher.

In the long run, increased economic activity can lead to higher loan demand, improved asset quality, and stronger financial performance.

In reality, falling interest rates will likely play a bigger role. However, politics could play an important factor, and it could positively impact sentiment in the near term.

Equally, in the near term, investors need to be wary about customer defaults.

Value play still intact

Lloyds has surged this year, but I believe the stock still represents a strong value play. Many investors, myself included, are aiming for double-digit returns across their portfolios, and Lloyds can certainly contribute to that.

The bank offers a 5% dividend yield that’s expected to reach 6% over the next two years, noting earnings improvements and a strong dividend coverage ratio.

Moreover, the bank’s earnings metrics are very attractive, especially compared to international peers. Lloyds is currently trading with a 30-40% discount to American banks.

Personally, when aggregated over the next five years, I certainly believe Lloyds stock could appreciate by around 5% annually.

That’s based on the earnings forecasts and a belief that the valuation gap will decrease as we move further away from Brexit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Nvidia stock now becoming a joke?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock is up 155% in 2024 alone and the AI golden child has become the largest company in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top UK dividend shares to consider buying for lasting passive income

| Alan Oscroft

These dividend shares might look a bit risky for taking home cash right now. But building a pot for future…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

1 top-notch ETF I plan to own in my ISA for the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a thematic ETF that he plans to hold in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio for many…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.1% dividend yield! 2 dirt cheap passive income stocks I’d buy to target £1,620

| Royston Wild

Looking for top passive income stocks to buy on sale? I think these two property giants could be too cheap…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Could Raspberry Pi shares hit £5 by 2030?

| Christopher Ruane

After a strong start out of the blocks this month, our writer asks whether Raspberry Pi shares could move further…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Five 5%+ yielders I’d buy for an ISA today!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a handful of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 firms each yielding at least 5% he'd happily buy…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

5 stocks with 5%+ yields I’d love to buy and hold in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to add these five FTSE 100 high-yielders to his Stocks and Shares ISA, ideally before they…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

I’d target £880 of passive income annually, spending £10K now on this FTSE 100 share

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would add to his diversified portfolio happily by investing in this FTSE 100 passive income…

Read more »