Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Nvidia stock: 3 things investors need to know as it surges towards $150

Nvidia stock: 3 things investors need to know as it surges towards $150

Nvidia is a stock that’s had an extraordinary run in 2024. Edward Sheldon highlights some important things investors should know.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is having an incredible run at the moment. Fuelled by excitement around artificial intelligence (AI), the stock has risen about 160% this year.

After that kind of rise, many investors – including those who own it and those who don’t – are probably wondering how to play the stock. With that in mind, here are three things you need to know about Nvidia right now.

Not a bubble?

In recent months, a lot of market commentators have said Nvidia’s now in ‘bubble’ territory. I don’t think that’s the case though. A bubble is when asset prices don’t match the fundamentals.

And look at the fundamentals here. Right now, tech companies such as Amazon, Meta, Google, and Tesla are scrambling to buy Nvidia’s AI chips. They literally can’t get enough of them.

Elon Musk, for example, recently revealed that Tesla’s looking to increase an order of Nvidia’s H100 chips from 35,000 to 85,000 by the end of the year (these cost about $30,000 each).

Given this demand, Nvidia’s earnings per share are expected to rise 120% this year to $2.71. That puts the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48. Expensive, yes. But hardly a bubble.

For reference, Amazon trades on a P/E ratio of 40 while Tesla trades at 71 times this year’s earnings forecast.

Earnings could be higher than expected

Now, the earnings per share forecast for 2025 is currently $3.61. That brings the P/E ratio down to about 36.

But here’s the thing. This earnings forecast could be too low, given the high demand for the company’s chips. According to Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital, who’s a major player in the tech space (it was his ‘open letter’ to Meta a few years back that sparked a turnaround in the company and the stock), we could actually be looking at earnings of $5 per share next year.

If his forecast is accurate (and it may not be), the forward-looking P/E ratio falls to just 26. At that multiple, the stock would actually look pretty cheap.

That would put the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio at around 0.3. A ratio under one generally signals a stock is undervalued.

Risk of a pullback

Of course, after the stock’s massive jump this year, there’s the risk of a pullback in the near term. Recently, technical indicators have signalled that the growth stock is ‘overbought’.

So if we were to get some bad news, such as a cancellation/delay of an order from a customer, or a new AI chip from a competitor, I’d expect the shares to fall.

It’s worth noting that the last time Nvidia stock was this overbought (in March) it had a near-20% pullback.

I’ll point out that an overbought stock can keep rising. However, investors do need to be careful with these stocks. Ultimately, it’s important to consider risk as well as potential reward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 incredible growth stocks that AI could make even stronger

| Ben McPoland

Here are a pair of top growth stocks that have very wide and deep 'moats', with a few crocodiles thrown…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 into Meta stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the year-to-date performance of Meta stock and considers whether he'd consider buying this magnificent tech share.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

This growth stock that Warren Buffett owns just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a high-profile US stock that the great Warren Buffett bought back in 2020 but which has…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Where is the next millionaire-maker Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

It is very hard to spot the next big winner like Nvidia stock. But this Fool thinks there are some…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Could this undervalued growth stock be the next big success story in US tech?

| Mark David Hartley

Shares of this US technology giant have collapsed almost 50% in 2024, but is the growth stock now an incredibly…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

After gaining 34% in a month, is the Nvidia share price now uninvestable?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says the Nvidia share price is very high at the moment. He's cautious when considering investing in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 exciting growth stock to buy for the long run in June

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Moderna have more than doubled since mid-November. Here's why this writer thinks it's now a stock to buy…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s company has 50% of its portfolio invested in Apple! Should I do the same?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Warren Buffett is a big investor in Apple. But the company's growth might not be as high as over the…

Read more »