Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 35% from this year’s low! Here’s where I think Lloyds shares are headed in H2 of 2024

Up 35% from this year’s low! Here’s where I think Lloyds shares are headed in H2 of 2024

My Lloyds shares are already doing well this year but that’s not guaranteed to continue. What factors could turn the tide for the bank?

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at a graph of Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares over five years might be a little underwhelming. While, admittedly, the price has recovered most of its 2020 losses, it’s still down 5% since mid-2019. 

But this year paints an entirely different picture.

The share price faltered a little as the year began but since hitting a low of 41p in February it’s made a spectacular comeback. Now up 35% at 55.4p, the price is inching ever closer to a new five-year high.

Can it crack the 70p level in 2024? Let’s have a look at the factors that are for and against it.

An economy in limbo

The UK economy is currently a bit wobbly, to say the least. It’s certainly doing better than last year, I’ll give it that. But things aren’t exactly solid.

The FTSE 100 has hit new highs and investor sentiment seems generally positive. But still, big firms like ARM Holdings and Flutter have recently jumped ship for the US. Even the index’s largest energy company, Shell, is threatening to hop across the pond. And, the sudden and unexpected election adds a whole new twist. If the outcome causes further turbulence in the country, more locally-listed companies may start eyeing foreign shores. 

Inflation has finally fallen to the Bank of England’s 2% target but when exactly interest rates may be cut remains unconfirmed. They’re a bit of a double-edged sword for banks — cutting profits from loans but also reducing the risk of bad debts.

All of this is pertinent to Lloyds’ share price as it’s closely tied to the UK’s economic well-being. 

And the good news?

If all goes well in the election, Lloyds stands to benefit from the economic prosperity that could follow. Falling interest rates combined with a bolstered job market should increase loan approvals while reducing the risk of defaults. This should allow the bank to redirect capital put aside for bad debt allowance into more lucrative investments.

The bank’s balance sheet is solid and financials are agreeable. The shares are likely undervalued by around 15% based on future cash flow estimates, and the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.7 is on par with the industry average. As such, analysts don’t expect huge growth from here but are generally more positive than negative.

The reason I’m holding my shares

My shares are currently up by around 10% since I bought them. The share price may climb even further this year but more importantly, I should still benefit even if it doesn’t.

Why?

Because Lloyds boasts an attractive dividend yield of 5%. And although its recent track record was mired by the pandemic, historically it’s been a reliable payer. Adding together both the yield and price growth over the past year, shareholders have enjoyed near 30% returns. I don’t expect that kind of growth to continue but even if it does half as well, it’s still higher than average.

Overall, I’m positive about Lloyds.

Positive enough to throw more cash in? Maybe not right now. But I’ll revisit that decision after the election.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Approaching £5, is there still growth ahead for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Gordon Best

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in the last year. But is there more growth ahead or should investors…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Could Raspberry Pi be a growth share to buy and hold?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks a newly-listed UK growth share could have a bright future -- and considers whether…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Market Movers

The FTSE 100 jumps after the Bank of England meeting. Here’s what’s next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the takeaways from the Bank of England meeting today and flags up which FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

How I’d start investing in great value UK shares with £10,000 today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see a heap of UK shares he'd like to add to an ISA today. Many combine low…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Why did the YouGov share price just crash 37%?

| Alan Oscroft

The YouGov share price has been weak for a while. But that's nothing compared to what happened after this profit…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

YouGov shares collapse 37%! What’s going on with this AIM stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at why YouGov shares fell dramatically today and assesses whether this might be a chance…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Earnings up almost 15%! Is it time to seriously consider this FTSE 250 stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Ongoing recovery and growth in this high-performing FTSE 250 business means there may be more to come for investors.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Are there still bargains on the FTSE 100? Here’s what the charts say

| Charlie Keough

The FTSE 100 has been gaining momentum this year. But this Fool still sees plenty of bargains on the index.…

Read more »