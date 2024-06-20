Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100’s newest member looks like a no-brainer to me!

The FTSE 100’s newest member looks like a no-brainer to me!

This Fool explains why she sees the newest member of the FTSE 100 as a great opportunity after its recent promotion to the UK’s premier index.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The quarterly reshuffling of the pack across the FTSE drew my attention to the FTSE 100’s latest incumbent, LondonMetric Property (LSE: LMP).

Here’s why I’ll be snapping up some shares the next time I have some funds to spare.

Diversified real estate investment trust (REIT)

As an investment trust, the business benefits from perks such as paying no corporation tax. In exchange for this lovely gift, it must return 90% of its profits to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The business invests in and makes money from properties across the London region. Unlike many REITs out there, it has a diversified set of assets, including logistics, healthcare, office spaces, entertainment, and convenience.

Over a 12-month period, the shares are up 12% from 174p at this time last year, to current levels of 195p.

The good stuff

I was instantly drawn to the diversification of the assets it holds. Its £6.2bn strong portfolio doesn’t have all its eggs in one basket, and the business has proven to be savvy in changing tack when needed. A prime example of this is investing heavily into logistics properties to make the most of the e-commerce boom in recent times.

The beauty of diversification is that one area of strength, like logistics properties, can offset weakness in another, such as office space lately.

Moving on, LondonMetric has a great record of performance and growth. Although I understand that the past is not a guarantee of the future, it’s hard to ignore.

For example, recent FY24 results showed earnings per share had grown once again. Plus, the business continued its growth plans to seal two new deals to bolster its portfolio of properties. Furthermore, from a safety view, the business boasts a 99.4% occupancy rate and an over 19-year average lease expiry. This safety net can help earnings visibility, and hopefully keep the dividends rolling in.

Speaking of returns, the shares currently offer a dividend yield of 5.5%. For context, the average yield for the FTSE 100 index as a whole is 3.8%. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

Bearish aspects and final thoughts

One (very) small concern of mine is the current valuation. On paper, the firm’s net assets equal 191p per share, and the shares are currently trading for 195p. There is a chance I’m slightly overpaying for the shares when I do buy them, or growth is already priced in.

Another concern is debt levels and current interest rates. When rates are high, like now, debt can be costlier to service. Plus, REITs like LondonMetric use debt to fund growth. There are two issues here. Firstly, higher debt repayments could hurt profitability and returns. Lastly, growth could be trickier to navigate with costlier financing due to higher rates. I’ll keep an eye on developments, especially as there are murmurings of an interest rate cut.

Moving the bear case to one side, I reckon there’s a great stock to consider, with solid fundamentals and diversification for protection.

With more than 40% of its assets in logistics, which is a burgeoning market with continued growth on the cards, the future looks bright to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Empty Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d start earning a second income from scratch

| Paul Summers

Like the thought of earning extra cash tax free? Our writer explains what he'd do to begin earning passive income…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

No savings at 25? I’d start by investing £3k in these 3 red-hot FTSE 100 shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks these three FTSE 100 stocks would be a great way to kickstart a portfolio of UK shares.…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Up 35% from this year’s low! Here’s where I think Lloyds shares are headed in H2 of 2024

| Mark David Hartley

My Lloyds shares are already doing well this year but that’s not guaranteed to continue. What factors could turn the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Approaching £5, is there still growth ahead for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Gordon Best

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in the last year. But is there more growth ahead or should investors…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Could Raspberry Pi be a growth share to buy and hold?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks a newly-listed UK growth share could have a bright future -- and considers whether…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Market Movers

The FTSE 100 jumps after the Bank of England meeting. Here’s what’s next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the takeaways from the Bank of England meeting today and flags up which FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

How I’d start investing in great value UK shares with £10,000 today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see a heap of UK shares he'd like to add to an ISA today. Many combine low…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Why did the YouGov share price just crash 37%?

| Alan Oscroft

The YouGov share price has been weak for a while. But that's nothing compared to what happened after this profit…

Read more »