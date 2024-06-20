Member Login
Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to consider buying before July [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Liontrust (LSE: LIO)

  • Liontrust is a fund manager that, despite seemingly a historically well-run business, has struggled with client withdrawal in recent years.
  • Assets under management and advice (AuMA) were flat quarter on quarter to Q4, though it saw an 11.5% decrease yar on year to £27.8bn.
  • Though pleasingly, there have been inflows into some of its funds, including the European dynamic fund, which saw AuMA nearly double to £1.4bn in the last quarter.
  • While this remains a relatively fallow period for Liontrust, it continues to invest in technology infrastructure, with a desire to improve efficiency and create a better client experience.
  • Most of its client money is invested in the UK market, which is suffering from negative investor sentiment, though I’d argue investors aren’t pricing in a strong likelihood of a recovery for Liontrust.
  • If ongoing negative sentiment eventually turns positive (perhaps helped by falling interest rates and improving investment performance), investors might enjoy strong capital returns, and until then they can collect a 9.5% forward yield.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Liontrust Asset Management .

