Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to consider buying before July [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
- Liontrust is a fund manager that, despite seemingly a historically well-run business, has struggled with client withdrawal in recent years.
- Assets under management and advice (AuMA) were flat quarter on quarter to Q4, though it saw an 11.5% decrease yar on year to £27.8bn.
- Though pleasingly, there have been inflows into some of its funds, including the European dynamic fund, which saw AuMA nearly double to £1.4bn in the last quarter.
- While this remains a relatively fallow period for Liontrust, it continues to invest in technology infrastructure, with a desire to improve efficiency and create a better client experience.
- Most of its client money is invested in the UK market, which is suffering from negative investor sentiment, though I’d argue investors aren’t pricing in a strong likelihood of a recovery for Liontrust.
- If ongoing negative sentiment eventually turns positive (perhaps helped by falling interest rates and improving investment performance), investors might enjoy strong capital returns, and until then they can collect a 9.5% forward yield.