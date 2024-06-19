Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is there any value left in Nvidia stock? Here’s what the charts say!

Is there any value left in Nvidia stock? Here’s what the charts say!

In the last year Nvidia is up 210%. But is the stock overvalued? This Fool takes a closer look and explores if it’s time to consider buying.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the hottest stock on the market in the last year or so. Yesterday (18 June) it reached a major milestone as it became the most valuable company in the world with a $3.3trn market cap, surpassing rivals Microsoft and Apple.

More than $2trn of that has been added this year alone. That’s astonishing. Just a few years ago, the business was largely unknown by many retail investors. Today, it’s all market spectators can talk about.

As Nvidia keeps rising, it keeps attracting more attention from investors considering joining the hype and snapping up some shares. But at its current price, does that make sense? Is there any value left in the stock today? I want to try and answer that.

Price-to-earnings

To do that, there are a few core valuation metrics I can use. One is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. As seen below, I’ve put Nvidia up against its peers from the Magnificent Seven. The chipmaker has a P/E of 79.1, higher than all its competitors. The nearest is Amazon with a P/E of 51.1. Based on that, Nvidia looks expensive.


Created with TradingView

Price-to-sales

Another valuation metric is the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. Nvidia’s revenue has been soaring recently. Last year it rose 126% to $60.9bn.

As seen below, Nvidia is once again more expensive than all its peers. Its current P/S of 42.2 is significantly higher than its nearest rival Microsoft, which has a P/S of 14.1.


Created with TradingView

Overvalued?

So, does that mean Nvidia is too expensive? On the one hand, while the stock looks a lot more expensive than its competitors, it has often been the case that big tech stocks have traded above their intrinsic value for long periods of time. Nvidia is posting exceptional growth. So, maybe its overvaluation could be justified right now.

On the other hand, there’s the risk that Nvidia is in a bubble. A stock rising 3,486.7% in five years is incredible. However, whether it’s sustainable is another issue.

There’s been talk of investors getting carried away with the stock and that’s the biggest risk I see with Nvidia. Is it just the case that excited investors have pushed its share price up quickly? Could the first sign of a slowdown in growth see it come tumbling down?

The industrial revolution

Maybe. But it really doesn’t seem like the company will be taking its foot off the accelerator any time soon.

In its latest results, revenues continued to skyrocket. For the first quarter, they jumped 262% year on year to $26bn. Speaking about the results, founder and CEO Jensen Huang stated: “The next industrial revolution has begun.”

What I’m doing

I opened a position in Nvidia in June 2023. Today, I’m sitting on a whopping paper gain of 220.9%. I’m now pondering my next move.

I don’t want to be greedy. So, despite being a long-term investor, maybe I should take some profit? That said, Nvidia seems to continue defying expectations.

If I didn’t own the shares, I’d be tempted to open a position. However, I’m cautious that the first sign of a slowdown could see its share price sharply pulled back. While I’m bullish on Nvidia in the long run, I’d hold off from buying any of the shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Keough has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

After gaining 45% in 12 months, is the Amazon share price now overvalued?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks the Amazon share price might be too high. While the long-term future of the business looks bright,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 hot dividend stocks I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons these two dividend stocks could help her bag juicy dividends for years to come and explains why.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

2 dividend-paying penny shares I’d happily own

| Christopher Ruane

These two penny shares have caught our writer's eye for a combination of income prospects now and business growth potential…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share looks like a bargain to me!

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share has seen its price tumble due to chaotic local economic conditions in a key market. But…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares to profit from the AI stock surge?

| Alan Oscroft

Fancy some tech stock growth? Want to snap up a bit of the AI action? Scottish Mortgage shares might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try to turn a £20K ISA into a high-yield machine producing £2,290 of passive income next year!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains an approach to investing his ISA in high-yield shares, including investment trusts. He hopes they could boost…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

My top UK lithium stock to consider buying now

| Muhammad Cheema

Even though lithium prices plunged in late 2023, Muhammad Cheema still thinks Rio Tinto is a great stock to consider…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With yields of 9.4% and 5.2%, these FTSE 100 stocks could be great passive income buys!

| Royston Wild

Considering these FTSE 100 dividend stocks could be a better way to generate a passive income than investing in an…

Read more »