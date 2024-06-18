Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » National Grid shares have plunged — but if I’d bought 2 years ago, would I be in profit?

National Grid shares have plunged — but if I’d bought 2 years ago, would I be in profit?

National Grid shares are about 22% lower than in May, but that may just be a small blip for long-term dividend-focused investors.

Kevin Godbold
Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In May, National Grid (LSE: NG.) announced a Rights Issue to raise around £7bn, and the shares plunged.

The price has fallen from about 1,128p to accommodate the roughly 29% increased share count caused by the event.

As I write (18 June), the share price is about 885p, so that’s a drop of almost 22% — painful for existing shareholders, no doubt. That’s especially true if they were not inclined to buy any of the discounted shares offered in the Rights Issue to offset the dilution.

The power of dividends

But what if I’d bought some National Grid shares two years ago? Would my investment be underwater now, or would the firm’s stream of dividends have helped to save me?

Back in June 2022, I could have picked up a few of the shares at about 946p. So my loss from the stock price would now be 61p for each share held.

However, I’d have qualified for dividends over the period worth 113.96p per share.

That means there has been an overall gain over the past two years worth around 52.96p, or about 5.6%.

Of course, this example ignores the costs when buying shares. But dividends would have saved the investment from losing over all.

I reckon this outcome is a good advert for the potential power of dividend-focused investing with a long-term perspective.

National Grid looked attractive because of its stable trading and regulated monopoly positions in the energy network of the UK and parts of the US.

However, the business has always needed vast sums of money to be reinvested into energy networks to develop and maintain them. That situation helps to explain the high level of debt on the company’s balance sheet.

Diversification can be key

Many articles have been written about National Grid over the years. One of the risks often underlined was that the company might one day need to step up its investment activities, or be required to do so by regulators.

Well, it looks like that risk has bitten shareholders now. The shares have been diluted and the dividend has been rebased lower.

It’s possible a similar capital-raising event may happen again in the future, so the risk is ongoing. Nevertheless, I see the stock as worth consideration for a dividend-focused and diversified portfolio now.

However, I’d consider shares in other sectors too.

For example, financial services provider Legal & General has a decent multi-year dividend record and a high yield. I’m also keen on Supermarket Income REIT in the property sector, and Mony Group, which owns the Moneysupermarket.com brand.

Dividend investing can be a decent strategy. However, National Grid has demonstrated that it’s wise not to put all our eggs in just one basket. Diversification between different stocks in different sectors can be key to successful outcomes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mony Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why these FTSE 250 shares could be set for explosive growth

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stock investing is rising in popularity again, and the FTSE 250 is where investors typically look for potential buys.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to earn a lifelong second income from dividend stocks in 5 simple steps!

| Charlie Carman

Dividend investors can earn a second income from the stock market for life. Here's a five-step plan to consider following…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s how much income I’d get if I invested my entire £20k ISA into Greggs shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at how much he could expect to receive in dividends from twenty grand invested in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Centrica share price a compelling value play?

| Gordon Best

I'm always on the lookout for investments that might be undervalued, but is the Centrica share price as cheap as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 88% since its peak! Is this one of the best UK shares to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

I see lots of potential shares to buy on the UK stock market right now, but I don't see explosive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should investors be looking at the Barclays share price?

| Gordon Best

The Barclays share price has been in rally mode lately, but is the best still to come for new investors?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what Stocks & Shares ISA investors are buying today!

| Royston Wild

ISA investors are piling into these UK and US stocks. But which could be the best buy right now? Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 powerful passive income stocks investors should consider snapping up

| Sumayya Mansoor

Building a passive income stream via dividend-paying stocks is possible, according to our writer, who details two picks to take…

Read more »