Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim to turn a £20,000 ISA into £28,133 of passive income

I’d aim to turn a £20,000 ISA into £28,133 of passive income

Investing can certainly be daunting for those with no experience. So here’s how I’d invest £20,000 and aim for a substantial passive income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve a little bit of money in an HSBC active savings account — the type you can withdraw from immediately — and, for the first time in 12 years, I’m actually getting some noteworthy interest. However, this isn’t going to last for long. With a couple over years, interest on this account will be close to zero. It’s not a long-term passive income option.

So what’s the alternative? Well, personally, I have the majority of my wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Through this tax-efficient vehicle — I pay no tax on capital gains or dividends earned within the wrapper — I invest in stocks with the long-term objective of earning a passive income.

Time + contributions = growth

The reality is, that even with £20,000 invested in stocks, I’m not going to be able to generate a particularly large passive income. Taking 8% as the very best dividend yield achievable, I’d only be able to earn around £1,600 a year.

This is where time and regular contributions are phenomenally important. When we invest, and then reinvest our returns, we allow our money to grow. And the longer we leave it, the faster it grows because we start earning interest on our interest. As highlighted by the below, interest compounds.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Next, I’ve got to think about making regular contributions. This is another way to get my portfolio growing, even if it’s just £100 a month. Collectively, over time, reinvesting and making monthly contributions will see my portfolio grow significantly.

In fact, keeping the annual return/dividend at 8%, after 30 years, including a £100 monthly contribution, I’d have £390k! That could generate £28,133 of passive income in the 30th year.

The growth phase

I’ve used 8% as an example throughout because it happens to be a strong return for a novice investor. But it’s also, as mentioned, pretty much the best dividend yield I could receive right now when investing in a handful of stocks.

Personally, I’m looking to grow my portfolio faster than 8% annually. This involves investing in a diverse portfolio of stocks, many of which have great growth prospects and excellent metrics. In turn, that means I should have a large pot for generating passive income in the future.

One of these companies is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). I’ve jumped in and out of this stock, but up 748% over the past 12 months — yes 748% — I think it’s still got further to go.

Super Micro is one of the enablers of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, providing high-performance, application-optimised server and storage solutions. These solutions, enhanced by proprietary-cooling technology, allow powerful semiconductors to work at peak efficiency.

Of course, there’s a risk other companies will enter the market. But, for the foreseeable future, Super Micro has the market cornered, while benefitting from key partnerships with Nvidia and AMD.

Looking at the metrics, the stock still looks undervalued. It has a price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.86. Anything under one infers a company is undervalued. And remember, this stock keeps on beating expectations.

Not every pick will be a winner, but the big winners certainly help my aggregated performance. In the last few months I’ve been fortunate with Super Micro, Nvidia, Rolls-Royce, GigaCloud, Powell Industries, Meta, and Celestica all up more than 30%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Celestica Inc, GigaCloud Technologies, Powell Industires, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Which should I buy, the S&P 500 or the FTSE 100?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since the global financial crisis of 2007-09, the S&P 500 index has blown away the FTSE 100. So why do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Savings wiped out? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to rebuild wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. So here's how his teachings can help us build…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 ways to invest in booming artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks

| Ben McPoland

AI looks set to transform the world over the next decade. Here are three options for investors to consider for…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£15k in savings? I’d aim for £817k in dividend shares and £32k a year of passive income

| Royston Wild

Our Foolish writer Royston Wild has come up with a plan he thinks can generate a brilliant passive income in…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d invest £480 a month in FTSE 100 stocks to target a comfortable retirement!

| Royston Wild

Regularly investing FTSE 100 stocks can help investors make a healthy passive income for retirement. Here Royston Wild reveals his…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Lloyds’ share price could keep plummeting!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds Banking Group has seen its share price fall by more than a fifth in the past year. And Royston…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares look dirt-cheap and I’ve just bought these 3 unmissable bargains

| Harvey Jones

I've been on a shopping spree adding a heap of bargain FTSE 100 shares to my portfolio. Now I'm hoping…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 contains a host of world-class income stocks and I'm buying as many as I can so I'm…

Read more »