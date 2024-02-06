Home » Investing Articles » Selling at just 4.5 times earnings, is the Lloyds share price really good value?

Selling at just 4.5 times earnings, is the Lloyds share price really good value?

Oliver Rodzianko says that although the Lloyds share price is lower than usual, its value isn’t as straightforward as it might seem.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price is at almost unheard-of low levels in relation to its earnings.

Its price-to-earnings ratio at the moment is around 4.5. So, does that mean the investment should be a buy for me?

Not necessarily. After all, value investing, when approached like Warren Buffett, is about buying great businesses at a low price.

Therefore, here’s the real question: is Lloyds a company worth me buying and holding over the long term when its shares are ‘on sale’?

2024 operations

The bank is planning to close 123 of its branches across the UK in an effort to shift further toward online banking. This change should help to improve margins due to lower overhead costs.

To further aid this transition, the company is also cutting approximately 1,600 roles from its workforce. Additionally, it’s looking at embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to improve its service to customers.

As an example, Cavendish Online, which is part of Lloyds, has a partnership with Aveni.ai, an AI fintech company. Its intention is to become one of the first insurance distributors to use AI in its operations.

Key financials

Notably, while the firm is aiming to improve its margins as mentioned above, it’s not as if its margins are currently poor. Its net margin is 33%, much higher than the industry median of 26%.

Rather, the firm’s balance sheet is what really looks like it needs the most attention.

For example, its equity level is just 5% of assets right now, which is in the bottom 11% of banks.

Additionally, the company’s revenues have been growing at less than 1% in the last three years on average.

However, on a positive note, its dividend yield is higher than usual at the moment, at 6%. Also, it pays out 25% of its net income to shareholders.

A closer look at the value

Now, while the company’s price-to-earnings ratio is 4.5 right now, as mentioned, the ratio is around 6 based on future earnings estimates. That means analysts think the firm’s earnings will decrease in the next year, and the shares could fall slightly in 2024 as a result.

However, when I look at the company’s valuation via a discounted cash flow analysis, things seem good.

If I project the long-term earnings of Lloyds forward for the next 10 years, and they just grew at the rate of inflation, each share could be about 65% undervalued based on this calculation.

The thing is, it’s quite likely that its earnings will grow faster than the rate of inflation over a 10-year time frame, so the shares look very cheap to me at the moment.

The moment isn’t forever

However, the current value may not last. And when Lloyds perhaps comes back to a ‘normal’ price, the question then is will the shares be worth holding on to?

To be honest, I don’t think so.

As a Fool, I don’t really trade just on price. I always look for a quality business, and fundamental to me is a strong balance sheet to protect my investment in a crisis.

Lloyds doesn’t have all the elements I need.

So, even though it’s cheap, I won’t be buying the shares right now. It doesn’t seem like a long-term investment for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

After BAE Systems’ 40% share price rise, is it too late for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Despite BAE Systems’ share price rising 40%, there appears to be good value left in the stock, with a new…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,279 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding 8.5%, Legal & General shares are my top pick for passive income

| Andrew Mackie

This writer is a huge fan of investing for passive income, and, with its market-beating dividend yield, Legal and General…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Would Warren Buffett say this company is selling at a 40% discount or more?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at whether a new company he's found would be considered undervalued by the great Warren…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

After mixed earnings, is the Vodafone share price worth considering?

| Muhammad Cheema

The Vodafone share price is surrounded by quite a lot of pessimism, but its earnings weren’t as bad as some…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite, cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy today!

| Royston Wild

These top-quality FTSE 100 shares are on sale right now! And I'm looking to add more of them to my…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I plan to hold well beyond retirement!

| Royston Wild

Buying Footsie shares can be a great way for investors to boost their passive income. Here are two such stocks…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in February [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »