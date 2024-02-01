Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? Here’s how I would aim to retire with £27,000 a year in passive income

No savings at 40? Here’s how I would aim to retire with £27,000 a year in passive income

If I had no savings at 40, this is how I would aim to retire with an adequate amount of passive income to keep myself comfortable.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recent FCA data reveals up to a third of UK adults over 40 have less than £1,000 in savings. With little or no savings, an aggressive savings plan is required to build a passive income stream for retirement. Here’s how.

The average 40-year-old UK citizen earns £40k a year – around £2,700 a month after tax. By saving £500 a month, I could turn that into a decent passive income stream of £27,000 a year.

But £500 a month only saves me £6,000 a year, so how can I reach that goal? 

Less tax, more returns

Aiming to retire at 65 would give me 25 years to build my passive income stream. A typical bank savings account won’t provide anywhere near enough interest for me to reach my goal. Neither will bonds or real estate, which typically offer average annual returns of around 4%. So I’m looking at shares.

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA, I can invest up to £20,000 a year tax-free into the UK stock market. I would start by building a portfolio of shares in companies with long-term reliable growth. By reinvesting my gains, I would maximise my savings through the miracle of compounding returns.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Building a portfolio that delivers reliable returns of around 7% annually is what I would aim for. By investing £500 a month for 25 years, my investment could grow to £410,261. At this point, I would be earning £27,470 a year in passive income – assuming I maintain an average 7% annual return.

Of course, there’s a risk that some years I may earn less than 7% or possibly even lose money.

Passive income
Created on thecalculatorsite.com

An example of a UK share I would consider for my ISA

To secure reliable returns for 25 years, I must choose my shares wisely. This means selecting well-established companies with a long history of stable growth. 

Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is one such stock. As a multinational goods producer of everything from food to cosmetics, Unilever’s services are typically in high demand. With shares that are less volatile than 75% of UK stocks, I think it’s a safe, reliable option.

In its 2022 earnings report last March, Unilever’s earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst’s expectations. More recent Q3 results revealed sales growth of 5.2% per year, putting Unilever’s future return on equity (ROE) at 33.1%. ROE is a good measure of long-term potential, indicating how effectively management is expected to allocate shareholder resources.

However, in 2023 Unilever shares fell 9%, leaving the company with a negative forward-looking EPS growth rate of -1.1%. Its dividend yield has also decreased recently, from 4% to 3%. This is an example of how some shares have bad years but it’s important to focus on the long term.

To diversify my portfolio, I would include some high-yield dividend shares that may be less stable but promise better returns. Examples include insurance firm Phoenix Group, with a dividend yield of 8.9%, and Vodafone, currently paying an impressive 11.2% dividend yield. I would also consider adding a few index-tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Core S&P 500.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

At 305p, should I ‘snog, marry, or avoid’ Rolls-Royce shares?

| James Beard

I'm looking at the prospects for Rolls-Royce shares through the lens of short-term trading (snog) or long-term investing (marry)!

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks yielding a combined 16% I’d love to buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for dividend stocks to build a second income stream, our writer explains why she’s bullish on these two picks.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my ISA today!

| Royston Wild

These hot stocks are currently on sale! Royston Wild explains why he thinks they are too cheap to miss for…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

3i share price dips 3% despite impressive trading update released today

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley evaluates the 3i share price after today’s trading update and considers whether the £24bn FTSE 100 constituent has…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 checks I do before buying penny stocks, and 1 pick I own!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Penny stocks can be volatile, and come with added risk. Our writer breaks down three key elements she checks before…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

AI could drive the Tesla share price to $570 by 2030

| James Beard

Experts are predicting that AI will revolutionise the way we drive. It could also take the Tesla share price to…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price have further to fall?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has been falling in January. But could rising loan defaults send the stock lower still?

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

3 UK shares that could soar thanks to the Bank of England

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some UK shares that should benefit from higher customer demand and lower debt costs if interest…

Read more »