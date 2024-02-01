Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks yielding a combined 16% I’d love to buy!

2 dividend stocks yielding a combined 16% I’d love to buy!

Looking for dividend stocks to build a second income stream, our writer explains why she’s bullish on these two picks.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two dividend stocks firmly on my radar for when I next have some investable cash are The Renewable Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG) and Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX). Here’s why!

Investing in renewable energy

The Renewables Infrastructure Group is a closed-end investment group with assets in the renewable energy sector. These include wind and solar farms. The aim of the fund is to provide investors with stable, long-term dividends.

Over a 12-month period, the shares are down 16%, from 130p at this time last year, to current levels of 109p.

My bullishness around Renewables shares stems from the fact that renewable energy is now high on the priority list for the world and its climate goals. The move away from traditional fossil fuels is ramping up. In turn, Renewable’s assets could grow in terms of importance, energy output, performance, and investor returns.

Next, with the aim of providing stable returns, a dividend yield of 6.5% is very attractive. However, I’m conscious dividends are never guaranteed. An additional allure for me is that Renewables is actively investing surplus cash into new assets for growth purposes. This could help boost investor returns.

From a bearish perspective, I have two concerns. Firstly, operational issues could hurt energy output, performance and returns. A prime example of this is adverse weather conditions. My other concern is around the expensive maintenance of assets. This could take a bite out of profits and impact returns.

Overall, an attractive level of return and the fact Renewables operates in a burgeoning defensive sector make the shares unmissable for me.

Financial services

Phoenix is one of the biggest life assurance and pension businesses around, and has historically been an excellent dividend payer. Plus, positive performance released today helps my investment case with mentions of excellent new business wins. Obviously, past performance is never a guarantee of the future. However, I reckon this cash cow should continue paying out in the long term.

Over a 12-month period the shares have dropped 20%, from 640p at this time last year, to current levels of 504p. It’s worth mentioning financial services stocks have been some of the worst hit by recent economic turbulence.

As Phoenix’s offering isn’t essential, this is an ongoing risk and the firm can be hurt by cyclical issues. With its operations intrinsically linked to the direction of the general economic landscape, it’s not unusual. For example, a cost-of-living crisis has hurt demand for its product as consumers are busy spending on essentials.

Conversely, as the population continues to grow, and crucially age, in the UK, Phoenix’s enviable market position should help it boost performance and payouts in the future. The business itself reckons it’s on track to record excellent cash reserves, which it will use in part to reward investors.

A dividend yield of 10% makes it one of a few FTSE 100 stocks paying out at that level. Furthermore, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-book ratio of 1.6. This is lower than the average of its peers.

Overall, Phoenix is a prime example of a stock that possesses the cash, brand power, and market presence to continue to reward investors. Short-term volatility could make me nervous, but as a long-term investor, I’d sit back and wait for the payouts!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my ISA today!

| Royston Wild

These hot stocks are currently on sale! Royston Wild explains why he thinks they are too cheap to miss for…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

3i share price dips 3% despite impressive trading update released today

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley evaluates the 3i share price after today’s trading update and considers whether the £24bn FTSE 100 constituent has…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 checks I do before buying penny stocks, and 1 pick I own!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Penny stocks can be volatile, and come with added risk. Our writer breaks down three key elements she checks before…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

AI could drive the Tesla share price to $570 by 2030

| James Beard

Experts are predicting that AI will revolutionise the way we drive. It could also take the Tesla share price to…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price have further to fall?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has been falling in January. But could rising loan defaults send the stock lower still?

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

3 UK shares that could soar thanks to the Bank of England

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some UK shares that should benefit from higher customer demand and lower debt costs if interest…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

AG Barr shares rise AGAIN after new trading update! Is it the FTSE 250’s hottest growth stock?

| Royston Wild

AG Barr's share price continues to fizz as sales march steadily higher. Royston Wild explains why it could be one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price too cheap to ignore?

| Dylan Hood

The GSK share price has risen 7% in 2024, but still looks cheap to me. This Fool takes a closer…

Read more »