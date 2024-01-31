Home » Investing Articles » With no savings at 35, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

With no savings at 35, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best tip to build wealth even if I was starting with no savings at the age of 35. Let’s look at how.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

No savings? No problem. At least, if I followed the tried and tested advice of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I could aim to turn an empty savings account into a passive income-paying nest egg.

By following the Oracle of Ohama’s ‘golden rule’, I could target passive income of £24,657 a year – even if I was starting with no savings at the age of 35 and putting away just £200 a month. Here’s how.

Like much of Buffett’s advice, his golden rule is easy to say but hard to follow. This simple strategy doesn’t do anything exciting, but it boasts an enviable wealth-building track record.

“No.” Newbie investors might protest. “I’m playing the stock market now! My life must revolve around big swings and risky gambles!” 

Long run

Those who opt for this ‘day trading’ route may fantasise about earning fast money from their laptops – perhaps inspired by questionably motivated TikTok investing coaches – but these dreams are unrealistic. 

Even the very best traders can’t pull it off consistently. Jim Simon’s quant fund Renaissance – famous for ‘solving the markets’ with his team of PhD mathematicians – still delivered just 60% returns per year.

Like most investing styles that work, Warren Buffett’s approach is quite dull. Buy good companies and look for value. It’s boring in the short run, but lucrative in the long run. 

One way he looks for value is through his golden rule. In his own words: “Never lose money”. Sound obvious? I suspect that’s the idea, although there is a little nuance to it. Here’s how it works.

Buying opportunities

Buffett studies a company to reveal the intrinsic value of each share. When the share price goes below the intrinsic value? Huzzah! A buying opportunity! 

But Buffett doesn’t buy straight away. He waits for a ‘margin of safety’ – kind of like a buffer between the intrinsic value and the share price. By only buying when the margin of safety is big enough, he should, in theory at least, never lose money. 

By applying the golden rule to my own investments, I hardly expect to be soon driving my new Porsche to tell the family about my impending retirement. Rather, I’d hope for just a small edge over average investing returns. 

If that edge was up to 12% per year (some distance below Buffett’s historical return) then it would grow wealth surprisingly fast given enough time. And if I started at 35 then I might have a 30-year period to let those returns grow. 

End result

In this case, my £200 a month would multiply to a nest egg of £616,195. That sounds good on its own, but I’d be thrilled at the yearly passive income I’d receive of £24,647 if I withdrew at 4% per year. 

This process would mean a lot of sitting on my hands as my stocks grow and pay dividends. Is that an exciting life? Perhaps not, but with a smart application of advice like Buffett’s golden rule, I think I’d be pretty happy with the end result. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,323 second income

| John Fieldsend

I’d take advantage of this rare opportunity right now in the UK markets to target a sizeable and lifelong second…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into passive income of £13,959 a year

| John Fieldsend

Let’s say I had no savings and no experience of investing. How would I invest a £20k Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with dividends I’d buy in February

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is eyeing this trio of cheap shares for his portfolio over the coming month. He likes the valuations…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Diageo share price after H1 earnings?

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has been struggling recently due to weaker sales in the Americas and uncertainty about the global…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price too low, after another strong set of results?

| Alan Oscroft

The GSK share price has had a weak five years, and strong results for 2023 make me think the market…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Over 1, 5 and 10 years, what does the Lloyds share price performance tell me as an investor?

| Christopher Ruane

As a long-term investor, Christopher Ruane draws lessons from a falling Lloyds share price to help consider what might move…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The ITM Power share price just jumped 17%! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the hydrogen energy company released its latest figures, the ITM Power share price has soared. Our writer considers the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not convinced by the Rolls-Royce share price

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a tear in recent times. But this Fool has reservations about buying the…

Read more »