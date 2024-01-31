Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into passive income of £13,959 a year

I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into passive income of £13,959 a year

Let’s say I had no savings and no experience of investing. How would I invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for lifelong passive income? Let’s find out.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My first try at passive income failed miserably. I optimistically put a few thousand pounds in the premier savings account of a ‘big 4’ bank. After a month, I got back 40p. 

As irritating as investing at near-zero interest rates was, I learned from the experience. And since then, I’ve discovered better ways to multiply the cash I save from the day job.

Let’s say I was starting again today with a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how I’d swerve the years of mistakes and target £13,959 of passive income a year.

Opening the ISA itself would be the first hurdle to clear. Investing in stocks would have sounded crazy to me at a younger age. I pictured the stock market as loud trading floors and people dressed like Gordon Gekko – not something I saw myself getting involved with. 

Investing timeline

What changed my mind was comparing the returns to other asset classes. Whether it’s gold, property, savings accounts, or anything else, for smaller investors, the stock market is the best place to make money.

Take a savings account. I could get a guaranteed 5% at the moment. Sounds pretty good? Well, no, I don’t think so. I’ll explain why by looking at how my £20k in a Cash ISA would grow over a 30-year investing timeline. 

5%
Start£20,000
5 years£25,526
10 years£32,578
20 years£53,066
30 years£86,439

Okay, that’s a decent baseline. I’ve made some money. I could even withdraw a small passive income from it too. So what about a Stocks and Shares ISA then?

Well, stocks are more volatile. I couldn’t rely on a regular cash return each year. On average though, a target of 10% is in line with historical averages. Let’s use that for this example.  

10%
Start£20,000
5 years£32,210
10 years£51,875
20 years£134,550
30 years£348,989

Right, what’s going on here? My 5% return gives me £86k and my 10% return gives me £349k. Doubling the rate of return should double the final cash amount, shouldn’t it? Well, no, it actually gives back a lot more cash than anyone might expect. 

It sounds strange at first, but this is simply the unique effect of compound interest. I make much more money because I’m getting ‘interest on the interest’. Even a few percent extra balloons the size of the nest egg. 

Grow wealth

Of course, there are risks here. I’m basing my potential earnings by looking at the past. Historical stock market returns were lucrative. But the future? No one has a crystal ball. 

Also, I wouldn’t withdraw 10% as income. I’d use the 4% rule for withdrawals to ease the impact of volatility. The above example would hand me passive income of £13,959 a year. 

I only compared savings accounts and stocks here, but the calculation rings similarly true for other investments — at least the ones those of us on average salaries have access to.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,323 second income

| John Fieldsend

I’d take advantage of this rare opportunity right now in the UK markets to target a sizeable and lifelong second…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With no savings at 35, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best tip to build wealth even if I was starting with no savings…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with dividends I’d buy in February

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is eyeing this trio of cheap shares for his portfolio over the coming month. He likes the valuations…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Diageo share price after H1 earnings?

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has been struggling recently due to weaker sales in the Americas and uncertainty about the global…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price too low, after another strong set of results?

| Alan Oscroft

The GSK share price has had a weak five years, and strong results for 2023 make me think the market…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Over 1, 5 and 10 years, what does the Lloyds share price performance tell me as an investor?

| Christopher Ruane

As a long-term investor, Christopher Ruane draws lessons from a falling Lloyds share price to help consider what might move…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The ITM Power share price just jumped 17%! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the hydrogen energy company released its latest figures, the ITM Power share price has soared. Our writer considers the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not convinced by the Rolls-Royce share price

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a tear in recent times. But this Fool has reservations about buying the…

Read more »