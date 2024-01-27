Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £200 a month in top-ranking stocks to target an annual £36,167 second income

How I’d invest £200 a month in top-ranking stocks to target an annual £36,167 second income

Many of us invest for a second income. But just how easy is it to turn a monthly contribution into a life-changing amount of money?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A second income is the holy grail of investing for many of us. This may be a second income that allows us to plan more family holidays, evenings out, or just make us feel more financially secure.

Owning shares in top-tier companies can build substantial wealth for patient investors. Given sufficient time, high-quality stocks, from blue-chip to small-cap, can deliver big returns that can unlock an impressive income stream.

Even if I, or another investor can only spare £200 a month, it’s enough to potentially create an annual second income stream worth £36,167.

Investing for the long run

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 haven’t performed overly well for the past five-to-eight years. And that’s not been particularly positive for UK-focused investors.

However, looking at the longer picture, we can see that the FTSE 100 has delivered annualised returns around 7% over the last 30 years. In the case of the FTSE 250, that figure is around 10%.

Of course, US stocks have outperformed UK-listed stocks hugely. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 108% over the last five years alone — the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have stood still.

Nonetheless, by setting out to invest for the long run I can iron out bumps in the market. And by building a diversified portfolio, I should be more insulated from sector- or market-specific issues.

Below, we can see how much money I’d have after certain periods if I were to invest £200 a month in index trackers.

FTSE 100FTSE 250NASDAQ (c.12%)
10 years£34,616£40,969£46,007
20 years£104,185£151,873£197,851
30 years£243,994£452,097£698,992

Needless to say, the difference between 7% and 12% over the long run is phenomenal. But while it may be tempting to put all my money in a Nasdaq tracker, it’s probably wiser to make selective investments in several industries and stock markets.

Beware of risks

Investing in stocks is by no means risk-free, and just because the index goes up, doesn’t mean those I’ve invested in will go up too.

In fact, novice investors often lose money, making emotive or poorly thought-out investment decisions. Thankfully, these days there’s a wealth of information out there to help us make sensible investment decisions.

As such, I’d take a strategic approach and rely heavily on data to help me make investment decisions. This can be easier than it sounds.

Thankfully, there are many platforms where I can find useful metrics. These include the price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio, and discounted cash flow model.

And while a data-driven approach doesn’t insulate me from market fluctations, it can certainly help me pick more winners than losers.

The bottom line

Let’s imagine I invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, some happen to be listed on the FTSE 100, some on the FTSE 250, and others on the Nasdaq or another international exchange.

After 30 years of investing, I could have £452,097 — assuming 10% annualised returns. And with that, I could generate £36,167 annually as a second income by investing in dividend stocks — 8% is probably the best average yield I could hope for.

It’s not risk-free, but it’s worked for millions of investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is this a golden opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in Lloyds have plummeted since the beginning of the year as expectations for interest rate cuts fade. Dr James…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 hotel chain the ultimate passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 has a lot of great dividend shares. But Stephen Wright thinks one income stock in particular stands…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Starting to invest? Here are 3 Warren Buffett ideas I’d use

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has had a hugely successful investing career. Our writer considers a trio of his methods that can be…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How investing £5k in a SIPP today can drastically improve my retirement!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a small lump sum today could unlock a six-figure retirement nest egg in the long run, paving the way…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Why the 2024 stock market recovery is a can’t-miss opportunity!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There will always be buying opportunities in the stock market, but the 2024 recovery could be one of the greatest…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: the best opportunity in a decade to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Uncertainty can be a nightmare. But when we look for FTSE 100 shares to buy for the next decade, I…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I bought Lloyds shares 10 years ago. Here’s how much passive income I’ve had

| Alan Oscroft

Looking to build some cash to fund later life? Here's how falling share prices can be a passive income investor's…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this dividend stock?

| Gordon Best

Finding a quality dividend stock isn't always easy, but I've uncovered a company which could be undervalued as well as…

Read more »