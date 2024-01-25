Home » Investing Articles » Are cheap shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

Are cheap shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

Could buying cheap shares help boost this writer’s wealth? She takes a closer look at some things she’d look at and do.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon there are a number of quality cheap shares up for grabs to boost my wealth.

The struggles of UK stocks started due to the first rumblings of Brexit, around 2016. Foreign investment cooled due to fears of the economic direction of the country. Then we stumbled into the pandemic. Next, just as the economy began to show signs of recovery, turbulence and geopolitical issues hit together. Now, here we are!

Some things to bear in mind

Not all FTSE stocks have struggled in recent years. Some have been able to navigate the issues successfully. This could be due to headwinds favouring their business model, or defensive abilities.

A couple of examples of this are AstraZeneca during the pandemic, which did well due to the Covid-19 vaccine. A more recent example would be energy firms like Centrica, who reported surging profits due to rising energy prices.

Other stocks still look attractive but their share prices haven’t taken off. So they’re not struggling from a performance and returns point of view, but their valuations remain enticing. I could look to buy cheaper shares now, with a view to them rising in the future as well as capitalising on current returns.

Finally, a word of caution is that just because something looks cheap, does not mean it represents value for money. A share trading for £10 may actually be better value for money compared to one trading for £1.

Valuing shares and a couple of options

Two key valuation methods for me are the price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-earnings growth ratio. I’d like to understand the position of a sole stock, as well as its industry’s average ratios and those of its competitors. This could give me a flavour of whether the shares are cheap or only appear cheap.

A few of the cheap shares on my radar to help boost my wealth are Lloyds Banking Group, Unilever, and Glencore.

All three of these stocks look cheap to me, with plenty of upside for the future. These aspects are market share, demand for products and services, as well as passive income through dividends.

The table below shows each stock’s P/E ratio and dividend yield.

CompanyP/E ratioDividend yield
Lloyds Banking Group45%
Unilever163%
Glencore610%

Lloyds could be set to soar in the coming years. It is a vital cog in the UK banking system and the largest mortgage provider in the UK.

Unilever is one of the largest consumer goods firms in the world. Its valuation may not appear cheap, but looks enticing compared to historic valuations and I reckon volatility has caused this.

Glencore’s mining profile and operations help it provide investors with passive income now. Looking forward, as the world grows and demand for commodities increases, it could find itself climbing sooner rather than later.

If I really do want to boost my wealth, I’d reinvest my dividends to make more money. However, it’s worth noting that dividends are never guaranteed.

Naturally, I can’t buy all the stocks I like at the same time. Plus, I would do a full review of risks and other issues to bear in mind before I buy any shares. However, I definitely believe cheaper shares right now are unmissable!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A cheap dividend growth stock I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

This dividend stock is trading well below value! I think it could be an excellent way for me to make…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

These are my best Warren Buffett shares to consider buying in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett looks for top quality companies to hold for decades, and buys big. This could be a great year…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have had a tough start to 2024, losing 13.4% since 29 December. They are also down 18.3% over…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 juicy FTSE stocks to help create a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Creating a second income with top dividend stocks is very much possible! Our writer details two shares that could help…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

| Gordon Best

Companies that provide the essentials can be an effective investment during uncertainty. This FTSE 100 company might just be a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 under the radar FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Many FTSE 100 shares are easily identifiable. However, some may be lesser known but could still make great investments.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Steady growth makes this a FTSE 250 stock for defensive investors to consider buying

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why this FTSE 250 soft drinks group is on his radar as a potential buy, following a…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is this the start of the great 2024 stock market surge?

| Alan Oscroft

It looks to me like the UK stock market could be poised for a new start in 2024, but everyone's…

Read more »