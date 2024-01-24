Home » Investing Articles » Is following Warren Buffett’s investing tip to Jeff Bezos a chance to get rich?

Is following Warren Buffett’s investing tip to Jeff Bezos a chance to get rich?

Warren Buffett is famous for his investing tips and one he gave in a conversation with Jeff Bezos might be the key for average investors to “get rich”.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Could a single conversation with Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett make me rich? Not that I’ve spoken with them myself. I’m not exactly pen pals with either man.

But they did speak once about investing. It was a short exchange but contained powerful advice on how the average person can ‘get rich’. Let’s look at what was said.

Jeff Bezos asked: “You’re the second richest guy in the world. Your investment thesis is so simple. Why don’t more people just copy you?”

Bezos asks a good question. Warren Buffett’s investing style is unbelievably simple. Buy good companies at a cheap price. I’ve summarised it in a sentence and yet it made Buffett a multibillionaire. 

The answer

This way of investing doesn’t require lots of initial capital or lots of time. If the average person was able to match Buffett’s returns (around 20% yearly) then they could turn a £10k stake into £1m in about 25 years. 

So Bezos was asking a question a lot of us would like an answer to. Why isn’t everyone doing this? Why isn’t every man and his dog studying the tactics of Warren Buffett and using it to turn small savings into millions and millions? Well, let’s see his answer. 

Buffett responded succinctly: “Because nobody wants to get rich slow.”

He summed up the problem. Many investors don’t want to sit on their hands for 30 years while their investments build… slowly. They’d rather risk the many portfolio-destroying pitfalls that come with taking an active approach. 

Pitfalls

The data shows how poorly typical investors do. A JPMorgan study compared the average investor’s return over a 20 period compared to the benchmark S&P 500 return of 9.5%. What did the average investor get? Just 3.6%! 

Why do they underperform so much? One reason is following the herd. While this instinct might have saved us from the jaws of a predator when we saw other humans running for their lives many thousands of years ago, it’s a disaster in the stock market. This mindset causes us to buy when stocks are high and sell when they’re low. 

Shaking off our ‘herd mentality’ is easier said than done, but Buffett’s approach of looking at stocks as companies can help. If I look at my investments as a business, it may prevent me from making costly mistakes like panic-selling or buying overpriced assets during a bubble when the hype is at its most intense. 

One way

By buying companies like Buffett does, I could become richer with a surprisingly small amount of money – in some cases a lot less than I’d end up spending on an average house. 

For example, a £20k initial stake with £200 a month on top might work. Compounded that at 10% and it turns into £761,556 over 30 years. That’s a long time to wait, but it’s certainly a way to “get rich slow”.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could NIO stock rise 1,000% in 10 years?

| Oliver Rodzianko

NIO stock is one of the highest-risk, highest-reward public investments our author knows of at the moment. Is it right…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Dividend yield over 30%, shares down 60%: is Diversified Energy too risky?

| Gaurav Sharma

With a tanking share price, Diversified Energy’s dividend yield is ridiculously high. But I am holding firm with my investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the easyJet share price is rising despite a first-quarter loss of £126m

| Kevin Godbold

Beneath easyJet’s headline figures, positive momentum is happening in the business and it’s driving the share price higher.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the abrdn share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The abrdn share price dropped further on Wednesday 24 January after the firm announced £12bn of net outflows and that…

Read more »

US Stock

Nvidia stock sits at $599. But here’s where it could be in 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If artificial intelligence chip designer Nvidia can keep growing its sales at a high rate, the stock could also move…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Could the Ceres Power share price soar in ’24?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ceres Power share price has slumped in early trading after a market update that contained mixed news. Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Aviva share price be in 5 years’ time?

| Alan Oscroft

The past five years haven't been good for the Aviva shares price. But I reckon the next five could make…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy for an empty ISA in a heartbeat

| Harvey Jones

I'm on the hunt for FTSE 100 growth stocks that can turbo-charge my portfolio. I can't believe I haven't bought…

Read more »