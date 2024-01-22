Home » Investing Articles » I’m being fearful when others are greedy over the Rolls-Royce share price

I’m being fearful when others are greedy over the Rolls-Royce share price

Our author thinks the Rolls-Royce share price could be overvalued. He takes a look at the pros and cons of investing in the group at the moment.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been following the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price for a while now. Even though the company seems to be making some critical internal shifts to boost efficiencies, I think the stock is overvalued.

I’m taking Warren Buffett‘s advice and “being fearful when others are greedy”.

It’s common knowledge in investing that when share prices surge, there’s only so far they can usually climb above what the financials say a business is worth before the price returns to somme sort of reality.

2023 progress, 2024 outlook

The shares soared by around 200% in 2023, driven by a recovery in air travel, an increase in defence spending and a new CEO with a powerful turnaround strategy.

Last year, measured against the Stoxx Europe 600 index, Rolls-Royce was positioned as the top-performing large-cap company in Europe!

However, there are concerns for 2024. Some analysts are expecting the travel market to dip as the post-pandemic surge potentially wanes.

Furthermore, rising energy bills and household costs are leading to reduced discretionary spending. That could impact how much airlines shell out on new aircraft from Rolls-Royce.

A troubled valuation?

With the current share price so high, I have to wonder if this can continue. I understand the company is making significant internal changes, but the financials don’t look compelling enough to justify the price.

It’s good news the group’s revenues have grown by 32% over the last year. However, because its financials suffered during Covid-19, I think the recent high growth rates are due to the recovery and so can’t be expected to carry on.

Instead, I think year-on-year revenue growth of around 8% might be feasible as a next-10-year average. That’s in line with consensus estimates.

Also, I’ve got to bear in mind I’m looking at a balance sheet with negative total equity. It’s been that way and getting worse since 2018. To me, that’s a clear pointer to trouble ahead for the share price.

Where I see it going next

I think the Rolls-Royce price may keep on rising for a while longer. However, once the earnings growth rates start declining, the share price could as well, especially if the company reports earnings per share lower than in previous quarters.

Therefore, I think it’s inevitable that there will be some volatility in the investment over the next few years. In addition, I’m expecting slower share price growth long term once the current recovery period has stabilised.

As the industries Rolls-Royce operates in are cyclical, the firm’s performance will likely rise and fall with wider economic trends. A continued increase in global defence spending, for example, could indeed mean strong growth for the shares.

I’d opt to hold this one

The company is making impressive changes and has potential opportunities in economic trends at the moment. Therefore, it might be worth holding this one out if I owned it already.

However, it’s not in my portfolio, and at the current valuation, I can’t see a good reason to buy it.

In fact, I think the price might fall soon. With this in mind, its growth rates don’t seem like they’ll be that magnificent long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will Scottish Mortgage outperform other FTSE 100 shares in 2024?

| Charlie Carman

Growth-oriented Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is an anomaly among more defensive FTSE 100 shares, but could this year be a…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Are easyJet shares a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how current market conditions, as well as company-specific factors, make easyJet shares appealing to him.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Should I invest in the FTSE 250 for dividends and growth in 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is one of the top performing UK indexes over the last 30 years, but does that make…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Time to buy dirt cheap shares to capitalise on the market recovery?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in cheap shares could be the key to unlocking fantastic returns in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy this ‘almost’ penny stock at a 52-week low?

| Charlie Carman

This AIM-listed luxury fashion stock is sinking towards penny stock territory. Is this a golden investment opportunity or a value…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Never mind gold, I’d listen to Warren Buffett’s advice in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Gold is a proven way to preserve wealth. Still, Warren Buffett believes that stocks are the better inflation hedge in…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in the FTSE 100 this year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think 2024 will create some exciting opportunities for the UK’s large-cap companies in the FTSE 100. But what’s the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7.9% yield but down 9%! This FTSE 100 gem looks very cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 high-dividend-payer looks very undervalued compared to its peers and its core business appears to be in a…

Read more »