Home » Investing Articles » Entering 2024 with no savings? I’d follow the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

Entering 2024 with no savings? I’d follow the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

Starting from zero, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage Warren Buffett’s wealth-building methods to aim for a substantial nestegg.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is easily one of the most famous investors in the world. He has made over a hundred billion dollars in the stock market by simply making smart investment decisions and remaining focused on the long run. While many have tried to replicate his success, few have come close to this legacy.

Striving for near-20% annualised returns is an exceptional challenge. However, adopting his mantra can still push investors to improve the performance of their portfolios. Even if these efforts only translate into a couple extra percentage points each year, that can still have a monumental impact on long-term wealth, thanks to compounding.

That’s why I believe those with little to no savings in 2024 could have much to gain by following in Buffett’s footsteps.

Keep things simple

The stock market is a vast playground with companies operating in a wide range of industries, each with its own risks and rewards. But while it may be tempting to chase after the most promising biotech breakthrough or revolutionary technology, this can potentially be a mistake.

All too often investors, even professionals, get caught up in the hype of a groundbreaking discovery. And it usually results in rash decision-making, buying or selling shares without having a well-researched thesis.

Needless to say, making uninformed decisions in the stock market seldom ends well. That’s why Buffett has religiously only invested in businesses he can easily understand.  He calls it his ‘circle of competence’. And while this does mean a lot of money can be left on the table, taking this disciplined approach can steer investors clear of falling into any wealth-destroying traps.

Patience is a virtue

Investing is a lifelong pursuit. After all, stocks ultimately represent and move in line with the underlying business. And corporations often need years to develop, grow, and deploy their strategies. But even if Buffett finds a fantastic corporation that looks primed to thrive for decades to come, he often continues to show restraint.

That’s because regardless of how fantastic a company might be, it could still turn into a terrible investment if the wrong price is paid. Overpaying for a wonderful company can be just as problematic as investing in a mediocre one. That’s why Buffett spends significant time in the world of corporate valuation.

Determining a fair price for a business isn’t always easy. Discounted cash flow models can be challenging to build while relying on metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio can be unreliable. However, it’s a critical stage in the stock-picking process.

What can be quite frustrating is spending countless hours investigating and valuing a company only to discover the share price is far too high. And it may be tempting to just ignore the results and snap up shares regardless. However, succumbing to the fear of missing out is a critical error that Buffett has a knack for avoiding.

If he discovers an excellent business worth buying but trading at too high of a premium, he’ll happily wait for the share price to either come down or the business to justify its lofty price tag – even if it takes years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d buy 215 shares of this REIT to aim for £1,491 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Excerpt: Stephen Wright is looking at a REIT that has been a model of consistency over the last 25 years.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £503 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more of those shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the BAE share price!

| Charlie Carman

After tremendous growth last year, the BAE share price has continued its advance in 2024. Here are some key charts…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

What could a potential £1bn fine mean for the Lloyds share price?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price is falling as the FCA investigates potential misconduct insurance ommissions. Should investors be worried or is…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn £1,000 into £10,000 with growth shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The UK is home to many innovative growth shares. Some may even go on to deliver tenfold returns in the…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

I’m racing to buy dirt cheap income stocks before it’s too late!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK income stocks are still offering impressive yields in 2024 as the stock market continues to recover from the recent…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy these brilliant FTSE stocks at bargain prices?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is monitoring a number of FTSE shares that are currently hated by the market. While risks remain, he…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

6 reasons why I think the UK stock market will rally in 2024

| James Beard

The FTSE All-Share index increased by a disappointing 3.9% in 2023. Our writer explains why he thinks the stock market…

Read more »