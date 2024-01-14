The best UK shares to buy this year may be companies with ample cash flows and solid market positions capable of tremendous long-term growth.

What are the best UK shares to buy in 2024 to aim for a million?

Making a million using UK shares is a common financial goal among British investors. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of having a seven-figure portfolio without having to do any backbreaking work for it.

With 2024 already kicking off to a decent start, the hunt for the best stocks to buy has already begun. This year is particularly exciting since it follows one of the most severe market corrections we’ve experienced since 2008. And that means plenty of wealth-building bargains are likely hiding in plain sight.

So how can investors separate the winners from the losers on the journey to becoming a millionaire? Let’s take a look.

Surviving the storm

With inflation cooling and interest rates seemingly stable once again, the worst seems to be over for the recent economic wobble. However, while the storm may have abated, plenty of businesses have still taken on water. And the question investors need to be asking is whether a firm is capable of bouncing back.

With that in mind, it’s worth paying close attention to cash flow from operations (CFO). As the name suggests, this is the money a company is generating from its core operating activities. And it’s ultimately the available capital a business has at its disposal to meet its obligations and investments.

Suppose a business isn’t generating enough CFO? In that case, chances are it will have to rely on external financing solutions like debt. And with interest rates now sitting at 5.25%, that’s far less than ideal. The situation is even more dire for businesses already operating with an overleveraged balance sheet.

But cash flow isn’t the only important factor to investigate when looking at business. There are numerous qualitative traits that need to be considered. For example, a well-capitalised enterprise may still turn out to be a dud if its products or services are on the verge of becoming obsolete.

Similarly, well-funded businesses struggling to keep up with demand, due to internal disruptions such as supply chain or production issues, may find themselves losing customers to a competitor.

Is the price right?

Let’s assume I’ve uncovered an innovative business flooded with plenty of liquidity, no debt, and is quickly climbing the ranks towards industry dominance. This is certainly the type of business I’d want to have in my portfolio. But that doesn’t necessarily make it a good investment.

Overpaying for a stock is arguably one of the most common mistakes investors make. Even if the underlying business is top-notch, investors could be waiting years for it to grow into an overhyped valuation. And making too many of these pre-mature purchases could drastically lengthen the time needed to build a £1m portfolio.

2024 is currently offering a lot of bargains since many investors continue to be uncertain about the short-term outlook. However, that doesn’t mean investors can just assume any high-quality stock is trading at a dirt cheap price.

It’s paramount to carefully evaluate each enterprise to determine whether now’s indeed the right time to buy or whether it’s prudent to wait until a better price emerges.