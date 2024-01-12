Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons why growth stocks could leave dividend shares in the dust in 2024

2 reasons why growth stocks could leave dividend shares in the dust in 2024

Stephen Wright thinks the dominance of AI and renewable energy, combined with lower interest rates, mean growth stocks are the place to be in 2024.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for growth stocks. While I also see potential for dividend shares to do well, it looks to me like the companies aiming to boost their earning power will do best.

There are a few reasons for this. One is what I see as the major investing themes of this year and another is the macroeconomic environment.

Investing themes

I think there are two obvious investing themes for 2024. One is artificial intelligence (AI) and the other is renewable energy.

Companies focused on these two sectors are in the process of building, designing, and engineering new products to push their revenues higher. In other words, they’re focusing on growth. 

This is especially true of AI. Even the businesses that might look like mature companies, such as Microsoft and Alphabet, are looking at artificial intelligence as a way of boosting revenue and profits.

In the renewable energy space, companies like BP are investing heavily in building out infrastructure like offshore wind farms. The ambition with this is long-term growth, rather than short-term returns.

Interest rates

All of this costs money. Whether it’s research and development or materials and labour, businesses need to finance their expansion projects one way or another.

Borrowing money is one way of generating the relevant cash. And higher interest rates over the last couple of years have made this much more expensive, restricting the viability of growth opportunities.

Interest rate increases started to tail off in 2023 as inflation began to come down in the UK and the US. And rates are set to fall as a result, making borrowing less expensive.

That should be a big boost for companies that are looking to invest for growth. By contrast, businesses looking to distribute excess cash as dividends don’t stand to benefit in the same way.

Dividend shares

To be clear, I don’t believe either of the above considerations count as actively bad news for dividend shares. Falling interest rates could well provide a boost to share prices in general, including income stocks.

Companies like National Grid – an obvious example of a dividend stock – could also benefit from being able to refinance their debt at lower rates. But I think growth companies stand to benefit more.

The biggest risk to the thesis here is that interest rates won’t come down as fast as the market is expecting them to. And there are some pretty optimistic assumptions at the moment. 

In my view though, the market is right in thinking that the next move for interest rates this year is likely to be lower. And regardless of when that comes, I expect it to be good news for growth stocks.

Time to buy?

Over the long term, I don’t have a particularly strong bias one way or another. I tend to think about investing in terms of specific businesses and opportunities, rather than categories or styles.

I’m expecting 2024 to be a year in which growth stocks outperform income shares. In general, though, I’m looking for stocks to buy from either category.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

There’s great value right now in the FTSE 250, especially in stocks like this one

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I think this FTSE 250 stock could soar in the coming years as operational progress drives higher earnings.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Analysts are forecasting Rolls-Royce shares to hit 400p+. Should I buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals some of the top analyst forecasts for Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, and wonders what he…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains his approach to buying bargain FTSE 100 shares in the coming year after an uneven decade for…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’d invest an empty ISA in these fabulous 5 dividend shares to target income of £1,250 a year

| Harvey Jones

Now looks like a good time to buy FTSE 100 dividend shares as many combine attractive valuations with high yields.…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £55,190 second income

| Christopher Ruane

A couple of hundred pounds each month could potentially set this writer on course for a second income of over…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Will the Burberry share price rise again soon?

| Kevin Godbold

Is all the bad news out now, making FTSE 100 luxury brand owner Burberry a good candidate for a share…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Growth Shares

Why 2024 could be the year for global growth stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains in detail how a shift in global monetary policy could be the spark to send growth stocks…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could drop below 30p in 2024

| Kevin Godbold

Not many FTSE 100 companies look as cheap as Lloyds shares, but is the market trying to discount hidden danger…

Read more »