Income stocks: the best investment of the decade?

Zaven Boyrazian explains why he thinks buying discounted top-notch income stocks in 2024 could be the buying opportunity of the decade.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Income stocks are a popular destination for investor capital. After all, who doesn’t like the idea of regularly receiving a dividend for doing nothing? This type of investment obviously isn’t for everyone. Dividend-paying enterprises often don’t have the explosive growth potential that some investors look for. However, in 2024, these shares may be worth paying close attention to.

With the stock market still reeling from the recent correction, many dividend-paying enterprises continue to trade at discounted valuations despite cash flow remaining intact. And since the latter ultimately determines the affordability and sustainability of shareholder payouts, that means today’s unusually high yields could be tremendous buying opportunities.

The power of a correction

As unpleasant as 2022 was to endure, it created some spectacular entry points for prudent investors. While there are always bargains to capitalise on, it’s rare to see so many at one time. We haven’t experienced a market downturn as severe as this correction since the 2008 financial crisis. And it’s possible we won’t see another until another decade has passed.

Throughout history, investing just after a significant downturn has proven to be some of the best buying periods. And while it’s impossible to determine whether we’ve reached the end of the correction, the performance in recent months suggests that a recovery may be under way. The FTSE 100 is already on track to reach new heights, and the FTSE 250 is up by double digits since October 2023.

However, despite this welcome return to a better performance, many valuations still look cheap. That’s especially so among income stocks with exposure to interest rate risk, such as industrials, real estate, and renewable energy.

Investing prudently

There’s no denying that higher interest rates pose a significant threat to capital-intensive business models. Even those with debt-light balance sheets may find it difficult to continue growing at a pace similar to the last decade. Don’t forget a higher cost of debt means fewer projects are economically viable. And it explains why some investors remain unconvinced, resulting in cheap-looking valuations.

In some cases, being sceptical may be warranted. After all, even if cash flow remains robust, if the bulk of it is going towards servicing debts, there’s less funding available for shareholder dividends.

However, a lack of optimism may also present an exciting chance to lock in a high dividend yield in the long run. Of course, no investor has a perfect track record. Even Warren Buffett has made numerous mistakes during his investment career.

That’s why diversification across multiple businesses in different industries remains paramount for success. Suppose a business fails to live up to expectations or, in extreme cases, has to cut dividends? In that case, the impact on an overall portfolio’s performance can be mitigated.