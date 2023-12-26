Home » Investing Articles » Yields up to 7.6%! 4 dividend stocks for investors to consider buying in 2024

Yields up to 7.6%! 4 dividend stocks for investors to consider buying in 2024

Royston Wild thinks these UK income shares could be excellent stocks to buy for investors seeking market-beating passive income.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m building a list of dividend stocks I hope to buy to boost my passive income in the New Year. Here are several whose market-beating dividend yields have recently grabbed my attention.

Each carries a forward yield that beats the 3.8% average for FTSE 100 shares.

Go with the flow

Dividend yield: 6%

The threat of persistently high inflation remains a danger for debt-heavy utilities like Pennon Group. But better-than-expected CPI data as 2023 draws to a close suggests that welcome, profits-boosting Bank of England rate cuts could be around the corner.

I like water suppliers such as this one because of their defensive operations. Not only is water demand largely unaffected by broader economic conditions, companies like this FTSE 250 firm also have a monopoly on what they do.

This could make it a perfect stock to consider buying in these uncertain economic times.

Metals mammoth

Dividend yield: 4.1%

Predictions of weak global growth in 2024 is a bad omen for cyclical stocks like miner Glencore. Signs of mounting stress in China’s economy are especially concerning given the country’s role as a major commodities consumer.

But this shouldn’t impact this FTSE 100 share’s ability to continue paying market-beating dividends, a view shared by City analysts. This is thanks in large part to the company’s strong balance sheet. Its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio clocked in at just below 0.2 as of June.

This is a UK share I’d think about buying then holding for the long term. I expect profits to rise steadily as factors like the growing green economy and emerging market urbanisation boost commodities demand.

Safe as houses?

Dividend yield: 4.8%

Residential landlords like The PRS REIT will also benefit from a likely fall in interest rates. They can also expect rental income to continue shooting higher as the UK’s property shortage steadily worsens.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Data from the ONS recently showed private rent growth picked up again in November, to 6.2%. This was the fastest rate since records began in 2006. Tenant costs are widely tipped to continue rising in the New Year as the buy-to-let sector shrinks and new homes supply fails to match demand growth.

I’d consider this real estate investment trust (REIT) despite the possibility of rent collection problems.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Dividend yield: 7.6%

Like Glencore, investment trust Bluefield Solar Income Fund gives me an opportunity to profit from the clean energy revolution. I think recent share price weakness that has turbocharged its dividend yield presents an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

This renewables stock is focused on solar energy, although in recent times it has widened its strategy to include onshore wind, hydro and energy storage. This desire to diversify could give it improved growth opportunities and help to reduce risk.

Calm and cloudy weather conditions are constant risks to stock like this. But on balance I think it’s a rock-solid dividend stock to research in these uncertain times.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pennon Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How to target a £16,539 second income with just £5 a day

| Harshil Patel

Long-term dividend investing can produce a reliable second income. Our writer considers a plan to reach a generous five-figure goal.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares FINALLY deliver a dividend in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are predicted to start paying dividends again next year! But the path is littered with obstacles, as Royston…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! I’d buy 4 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to target £1,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

Forget about high-yielding FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds for a second! Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 100 dividend stock could…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

10.3% dividend yield! I’d buy 20 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week to target £2,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is loaded with exceptional dividend-paying stocks that investors can use to build a second income. Here’s one that…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I think could be bargain buys before 2024!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies two cheap defensive shares in the FTSE 100 index that have been battered this year but that…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start with £1,000 and target a second income worth £18,903!

| Dr. James Fox

A second income can be the holy grail of investing. Dr James Fox explains how he'd kick things off with…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £32,371 in yearly passive income following Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Dropshipping is often lauded as a great side hustle. Here’s why this Fool would rather follow Warren Buffett and invest…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 compelling passive income investments to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three cash flow-producing investments he…

Read more »